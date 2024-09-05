Software group urges FTC to implement smart device software tethering guidance

A letter signed by no fewer than 17 different groups is urging the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to consider introducing clearer guidance for software tethering.

Described as “making functions of a device reliant on embedded software that ties the device back to a manufacturer’s servers,” the letter addresses “several consumer harms” associated with the practice.

According to the signatories, locking features behind a subscription paywall and rendering products unusable through software at a later date is harming consumers and creating more e-waste that’s detrimental to the environment.

FTC urged to readdress software tethering

The letter exemplifies the complaint through the $1,695 Snoo, a smart bassinet made by Happiest Baby, which recently moved features like weaning mode, sleep tracking and car ride mode to a $19.99 subscription model. Though buyers from before the change will be able to continue without the subscription, this is said to harm the secondhand market.

Spotify’s $89.99 Car Thing is also used as an example – the music streaming platform confirmed that it would be unsupported from December 2024, less than two years after it launched.

Although it has been acknowledged that some companies offer advanced notice, refunds and a plan to recycle the non-working hardware, the signatories believe that most unsupported products would still be able to work with the right software.

Moreover, the open letter addresses the complex inter-business relationships that can cause similar technical limitations, such as a recent Chamberlain MyQ API update that prevented it from working with smart home assistants – ”the smart home is littered with examples of this sort of bait and switch for consumers.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The group believes that the problem will only get worse as more “smart” devices are introduced, and calls for the FTC to require companies to disclose a minimum support time for products; for them to ensure that core functionalities work even without internet connection and software updates; to encourage tools and methods for reuse if software support ends; to allow third parties to pick up where owner companies left off with copyright amendments; and to encourage manufacturers to build longevity into their products.

TechRadar Pro has asked the FTC to comment on the letter, but we did not receive an immediate response.