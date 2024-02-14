Slack is getting a major Gen AI boost — and it's promising to save you hours of stress

Tracking down the data you need to get that tricky work task completed could soon be a lot easier thanks to a new AI-powered launch from Slack.

The online collaboration platform has unveiled Slack AI, which it says brings together the collective knowledge of your entire workforce to find answers, share knowledge and spark innovation.

The new service uses generative AI for more effective search and summarization capabilities, which can analyze and simplify huge amounts of data into manageable, actionable packets for users to digest and learn from.

Slack AI

Available now as a paid add-on for Slack Enterprise plans, the company says its new AI tools require no training to use, and can be initiated and terminated quickly.

Among the possible use cases for Slack AI are sales teams being able to track down specific information on a customer or lead to prepare for a meeting. It could also be used for finding the right subject matter expert to answer customer questions, or generate actions and conclusions from a customer call.

The platform is also working on a future tie-in with parent company Salesforce's Einstein Copilot, giving even greater integration with CRM tools for more detailed and intuitive answers.

(Image credit: Slack)

Engineers could also use the tool to quickly find answers or solutions to incidents that may have happened in the past, allowing them to solve issues much faster, and providing a guide for any future repeat problems.

Users will also be able to benefit from smarter channel recaps that can summarize and provide highlights, including unread messages or alerts, which can help them get up to speed after time off or a day of meetings.

“For the past decade, Slack has revolutionized the way we work, bringing people, apps, and systems together in one place,” said Denise Dresser, CEO of Slack. “With Slack AI, we're excited to take this transformation to the next level. These new AI capabilities empower our customers to access the collective knowledge within Slack so they can work smarter, move faster, and spend their time on things that spark real innovation and growth. In the era of generative AI, Slack is the trusted, conversational platform that connects every part of a business to supercharge team productivity.”

There's no concrete information about the pricing of the Slack AI add-on just yet, with the service set to be available initially only in US and UK English - although there are additional plans and language support options set to launch "soon".