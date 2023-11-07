Zyxel’s new high-performance firewall keeps businesses fast and secure

Taiwanese networking giant Zxyel has announced a new suite of secure firewalls designed to keep small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) safe, while providing exceptional speed and performance.

The firewalls are called USG FLEX H series, and provide a triple performance firewall, VPN, and Unified Threat Management (UTM) throughputs. Furthermore, the speeds range from 1G and 2.5G, to 10G, allowing SMBs to upscale and downscale as they see fit.

There are six models for SMBs to choose from. The bundled version includes a one-year Gold Security Pack license, which includes services such as sandboxing, reputation filter, Nebula Pro Pack, SecuReporter, and others. Some models come with Power over Ethernet (PoE) options, as well as software-defined Ethernet ports, providing flexibility and greater versatility in network setup.

AI-powered cloud intelligence

Zyxel also says the USG FLEX H series “leverages AI-powered cloud intelligence to deliver multi-layered protection”. The features it boasts include sandboxing, anti-malware, DNS/IP/URL filtering, intrusion prevention systems (IPS), and application patrol. Furthermore, firewalls support the most popular VPN protocols, IKEv2/EAP and SSL VPN included. Most OS platforms are supported, as well.

The company also made sure admin tasks are simplified, as the firewalls provide both standalone and centrally managed protection through the Nebula Cloud. The Nebula app can be used to quickly onboard new endpoints and seamlessly switch between the device GUI or Nebula Control Center for network management.

All models should already be available for purchase through Zyxel’s partners, the company said. More information about the models can be found on this link .

“This new generation of high-performance Zyxel Networks firewall appliances gives them the speed and capabilities they need to adapt to the evolving security demands of multi-gigabit networks and provide effective protection for their valuable digital assets,” commented Ken Tsai, Senior Associate Vice President of Zyxel Networks’ Gateway SBU.