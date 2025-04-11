WordPress plugin auth bypass exploited almost immediately after disclosure

A bug in OttoKit allows threat actors to create new admin accounts

The bug can lead to full website takeover

More than 100,000 websites are at risk

Almost immediately after being disclosed to the public, a vulnerability in a WordPress plugin was used in an attack, security researchers have warned.

Earlier this week, security outfit Wordfence disclosed an authentication bypass in OttoKit, the all-in-one workflow authentication platform. The vulnerability is tracked as CVE-2025-3102, and was given a severity score 8.1/10 (high).

It affects all versions of the plugin up to 1.0.78, and allows threat actors to create new administrator accounts without authentication. The accounts can then be used for full website takeover, posing immense risk for hundreds of thousands of WordPress-powered websites using this plugin. The WordPress website showed “100,000+ active installations."

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools. Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

Hours to attack

The first clean version is 1.0.79 although at the moment, version 1.0.80 is available for download. Users are advised to upgrade their plugin to the newest version as soon as possible, especially since in-the-wild abuse was already observed.

According to Patchstack, the first attempts at exploiting the flaw were logged just “hours” after the flaw was disclosed, BleepingComputer reported.

“Attackers were quick to exploit this vulnerability, with the first recorded attempt occurring just four hours after it was added as a vPatch to our database,” reports Patchstack. “This swift exploitation highlights the critical need to apply patches or mitigations immediately upon the public disclosure of such vulnerabilities,” the researchers said.

To make matters worse, there is evidence pointing to the attacks being automated, meaning thousands of websites could quickly be compromised.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

OttoKit is an all-in-one workflow automation platform designed to connect applications, services, and WordPress plugins. It allows users to automate repetitive tasks and streamline business processes. It was formerly known as SureTriggers, and supports integration with more than 1,000 apps.

WordPress’ plugins and themes are almost constantly being scanned for vulnerabilities. Website owners are advised to uninstall and disable all the ones they’re not using at any given moment, and keep the ones they do up to date.

Via BleepingComputer