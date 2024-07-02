Want to keep using Windows 10? This company offers unofficial security patches — but it will cost you

Businesses and individuals wishing to continue using Windows 10 beyond its official end-of-support date of October 2025 now have another potential option to make sure their usage is safe and secure.

Along with the obvious choice paying for Microsoft’s Extended Security Update (ESU) subscription, Windows 10 fans will now be able to access free and paid patches from “micropatch” provider 0Patch.

0Patch offers a compelling alternative, with its unofficial security patches available until at least 2030 extending Windows 10’s lifespan to at least 15 years.

0Patch confirms Windows 10 patches until at least 2030

In a blog post entitled “Long Live Windows 10,” 0Patch describes some of the scenarios in which users may wish to continue using Windows 10, including familiarity with its interface, privacy concerns, bloatware and compatibility issues with certain applications and hardware.

The post also acknowledges Canalys research suggesting that 240 million devices globally do not meet the hardware requirements for Windows 11, hinting that its unofficial security patches could prevent a sudden spike in e-waste when Windows 10 reaches end of support in October 2025.

0Patch promises to deliver three types of patches: its own, which are typically a response to exploitations and come before official patches; “Wontfix” patches, which address issues that the vendor has decided not to address; and non-Microsoft fixes, which can include products like Java runtime, Adobe Reader, Foxit Reader, 7-Zip, WinRAR, Zoom for Windows, Dropbox and NitroPDF.

Compared with $427 for three years’ cover per Windows 10 device as part of the ESU subscription for commercial enterprises, 0Patch offers two paid subscriptions: Pro (€24.95 per year plus tax) and Enterprise (€34.95 per year plus tax). There’s also a free tier that exclusively addresses zero-day vulnerabilities.

Moreover, Microsoft continues to struggle with Windows 11 adoption, with its flagship OS accounting for around one-quarter (28%) of all installs, compared with Windows 10 which dominates two-thirds (68%) of the Windows market (according to Statcounter ).