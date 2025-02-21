US government reveals new cybercrime unit targeting AI fraud, crypto and other scams
New Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit (CETU) is unveiled
- US SEC launches new Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit (CETU)
- It replaces the three-year-old Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit
- Previous co-chief Laura D'Allaird gains new chief position
The US Securities and Exchange Commission has confirmed the appointment of Laura D'Allaird as chief of its new Cyber and Emerging Technologies Unit (CETU), aimed at protecting retail investors from cybercrime amid a quickly evolving threat and cyber landscape.
CETU replaces the Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit, formed in 2022 and co-chiefed by D’Allaird for the three months leading up to the creation of the new body.
Around 30 fraud specialists and attorneys from multiple SEC offices are said to be leading the newly formed unit.
US SEC announced new cybercrime unit
“Under Laura’s leadership, this new unit will complement the work of the Crypto Task Force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce. Importantly, the new unit will also allow the SEC to deploy enforcement resources judiciously," noted Acting Chairman Mark T Uyeda.
“It will root out those seeking to misuse innovation to harm investors and diminish confidence in new technologies.”
The announcement details CETU’s workers’ “substantial fintech and cyber-related experience,” which will help it to address fraud using emerging technologies like AI and ML.
CETU will also cover crime across social media, the dark web, hacking, account takeovers, blockchain and crypto, and more.
The news coincides with the launch of a new crypto task force led by Commissioner Hester Peirce – one with the aim of establishing a “sensible regulatory path that respects the bounds of the law.”
Uyeda summarized: “The unit will not only protect investors but will also facilitate capital formation and market efficiency by clearing the way for innovation to grow.”
D’Allaird noted on LinkedIn: “Excited to lead this new unit!.”
