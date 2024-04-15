Taxi software firm breach exposes details of over 300,000 passengers

An unprotected database containing the sensitive information of over 300,000 taxi passengers in the UK and Ireland has been discovered online.

Cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler discovered the unprotected database belonging to Dublin-based firm iCabbi, which maintains a taxi dispatch system in the cloud.

The database was not password protected, meaning virtually anyone could have accessed it publicly. It contained over 20,000 records, and included Personally Identifiable Information (PII) including names, emails, and phone numbers of customers.

Quick fix

As well as the usual Gmail and Yahoo addresses, the researcher also found email addresses belonging to well known organizations, such as the BBC, government agencies, and universities.

The researcher claims to have immediately notified iCabbi of the leaking database, and the firm restricted public access the day after. They managed to access the database without needing any confidential credentials or performing any form of hacking - it was open for anyone with a public internet connection to see.

The researcher believes the database "appeared to be a content management storage repository for documents used by the application, such as terms and conditions files and spreadsheets with customer data."

After the researcher disclosed the data leak, a representative from iCabbi said the company had deleted the records, adding, "Human error to blame here unfortunately... part of a migration of customers but we should not be using public folders. We are going to engage with customers to make them aware of this breach."

Unprotected databases are a common and entirely preventable problem. Recently, Microsoft was found to be leaking employee and company data on an unsecured database. It exposed corporate user credentials, meaning hackers could have breached internal systems and caused all kinds of damage.