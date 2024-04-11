Proton has acquired encrypted note-taking app Standard Notes
Proton is entering the world of productivity with latest acquisition
Privacy firm Proton has announced it has acquired Standard Notes, an encrypted note-taking service.
The Swiss firm is known for its lineup of privacy tools, including a secure email service and a VPN. Now, it looks to be entering the world of productivity apps.
Proton CEO Andy Yen commented in a blog post its end-to-end encryption (E2EE) "really makes Standard Notes complementary to the Proton ecosystem of services, and it is one that we have long used ourselves and are excited to introduce to the Proton community."
Shared values
Standard Notes was founded in 2017 and is available on desktop and mobile, with Proton claiming it is currently used by over 300,000 people. Like Proton's other products, Standard Notes is open source, has a free version, and has no venture capital behind it, having grown independently.
Proton says that the integration of Standard Notes into its ecosystem means that it can develop new features and services at a greater pace. Standard Notes will remain independent, but in the future, its users will be able to access Proton software - and vice versa.
Proton claims that Standard Notes will remain open source, while the free version will remain free and the premium versions will not have their pricing changed. It also says that those with a five-year subscription to Standard Notes can continue on their plan as normal.
Standard Notes CEO Mo Bitar commented, "we are excited to join forces with Proton – one of the few organizations that shares our ethos and is not only mission-driven, but open-sourced, self-sustaining and community focused."
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
He added, "we're excited to see where joining forces takes us, and what Proton and Standard Notes can achieve together in giving people the tools to take back control over their data, and to think freely and fearlessly.”
MORE FROM TECHRADAR PRO
Lewis Maddison is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro. His area of expertise is online security and protection, which includes tools and software such as password managers.
His coverage also focuses on the usage habits of technology in both personal and professional settings - particularly its relation to social and cultural issues - and revels in uncovering stories that might not otherwise see the light of day.
He has a BA in Philosophy from the University of London, with a year spent studying abroad in the sunny climes of Malta.
Most Popular
By Craig Hale
By Rowan Davies
By Tom Power
By Darren Allan
By Darren Allan