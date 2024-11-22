Norton launches new small business protection package for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS
Norton, one of the best antivirus providers around today, has launched a new offering for small businesses looking to protect themselves.
Recent government statistics have claimed small businesses account for 36% of the UKs economic turnover, but are being increasingly targeted by cyber attacks, with 58% reporting an attack or breach in the last year.
Norton’s new Small Business Premium plan is built to help weather the storm while also keeping them running in the event of a breach.
The plan provides a suite of security solutions to help protect businesses from a wide range of threats, while also offering support in financial and social media monitoring. Beyond this, the plan also offers 24/7 business tech support not only for security issues, but also for your devices, network, and software.
Small Business Premium is primarily an antivirus, as may be expected, but also includes a firewall, a VPN to keep your networks secure, along with a password manager for encrypted credential storage, and a 500GB cloud backup to keep your data safe in the event of a ransomware attack or system crash.
Suspicious transactions and unauthorized logins to social media are constantly monitored and immediately alerted to prevent fraud, scams and account takeovers. It doesn’t require any security expertise to install and quietly protects devices in the background.
The plan can be customized to support 10 or 20 devices, with the 10 device plan at £149.99 for the first year, and the 20 device plan at £199.99 for the first year. For entrepreneurs or smaller teams, the standard Small Business tier can cater to 6, 10, or 20 devices, and is £ £54.99, £69.99, and £99.99 respectively for the first year.
