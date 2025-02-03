Mizuno USA says hackers were able to breach networks, steal data for months

Mizuno USA files new report with the Maine Attorney General

In the report, it detailed a cyberattack that happened late 2024

Cybercriminals were exfiltrating sensitive data for months

Mizuno USA has confirmed suffering a cyberattack in which it lost sensitive customer data.

The American sports gear manufacturer filed a new report with the Maine Office of the Attorney General in which it shared a data breach notification letter sent to affected customers.

In the notification, Mizuno USA said that it detected suspicious activity on its network on November 6, 2024, which prompted it to launch an in-depth investigation. "The investigation determined that certain systems within the network were accessed by an unknown individual and files were copied without authorization periodically between August 21, 2024 and October 29, 2024," the breach notification says.

Get Incogni at 55% off with code TECHRADAR

Remove your personal information from the internet with ease. Incogni protects your online

identity and reduces unwanted robocalls and spam emails.

BianLian

While not saying exactly how many people were affected by the attack, Mizuno shared the type of information stolen: people’s names, Social Security numbers, financial account information, driver's license information, and passport numbers.

In response, Mizuno USA will be offering a year’s worth of free credit monitoring and identity protection theft services to impacted individuals, and urged them to keep a close eye on their financial accounts for signs of fraud.

The company did not say who the miscreants were, but BleepingComputer determined the BianLian threat actor assumed responsibility for the attack in November 2024.

“The BianLian ransomware group claims to have breached the USA branch of Mizuno,” an X post by HackManac said at the time. “Allegedly, exfiltrated data include financial data, HR records, contracts and confidential agreements, partner and vendor information, client and customer data, drawings, trade secrets and patents, as well as mailboxes and internal and external email correspondence.”

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mizuno USA is the American subsidiary of Mizuno Corporation, a Japanese sports equipment and apparel company. It specializes in high-performance gear for sports like baseball, golf, running, volleyball, and softball. Last year, Mizuno Corporation reported global revenues of approximately $1.5 billion, with Mizuno USA contributing roughly $224 million.

Via BleepingComputer