Microsoft is spending $700 million to ramp up security and computing power in Poland

Microsoft has announced a $700m investment into Polish digital infrastucture

The funds will focus on AI capabilities and cybersecurity

This is the second phase of the company's expendeture

Microsoft has announced its second major investment in Polish digital infrastructure, with the firm pledging to spend PLN 2.8 billion ($700 million) by June 2026 with the aim of expanding the nation’s ‘hyperscale cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure’.

Part of the investment will be in collaboration with the Polish National Defence agency in order to enhance the national cybersecurity framework. Poland currently ranks 3rd in Europe and 9th in the world in its vulnerability to attacks from foreign-backed threat actors, according to Microsoft’s Digital Defense report.

That’s not all, as Microsoft confirms there will be a ‘final phase’ after this is completed - although it's not yet clear what that will be.

Expanding the digital sector

Investments are also being made into the Polish language model, Bielik, underscoring a ‘vote of confidence in Poland’s leadership and economy’, Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft confirmed.

In 2020, Microsoft launched the first cloud computing region in Poland, building three independent data centers and investing $1billion in the project.

Between 2020 and 2023, Microsoft also trained 430,000 Polish citizens in digital skills, and has committed to training 1 million Polish teachers, information workers, software developers, with the ‘skills and capabilities to help accelerate Poland’s digital transformation across various sectors’.

“This is an investment that will provide Poles, especially the younger generation, with access to the most modern tools and opportunities offered by the best in the world,” said Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“Microsoft will also be conducting AI training in Poland. Tools, money, and investments are important, as is cooperation with our people and companies, but we will achieve the desired effects also by taking advantage of training opportunities.”

Microsoft’s not alone in its investment in the country, as in 2025, Google spent $2 billion on a new data center in Poland to develop the cloud computing and AI infrastructure.