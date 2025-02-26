Microsoft fixes concerning issue with its Entra ID authentication tool
Entra ID issue prevented users from logging into Azure
- Microsoft invertedly introduced a bug to Entra ID
- The bug prevented users from logging into different Azure services
- It has now been resolved, but users aren't happy
Microsoft has fixed a problem in its Entra ID authenticator service which briefly prevented users from logging into different Azure cloud services. The problem stemmed from Seamless SSO and Microsoft Entra Connect Sync, which caused DNS authentication failures.
In its Azure Status web page, Microsoft explained that it recently made changes that caused DNS resolution failures for the autologon.microsoftazuread.sso.com domain. The failure prevented customers from accessing Azure services between 17:18 UTC and 18:35 UTC on February 25, 2025.
"As part of a cleanup effort to remove duplicate IPv6 CNAMEs, a change was introduced which removed a domain utilized in the authentication process for Microsoft Entra ID's seamless single sign-on feature. Once removed the domain could no longer be resolved and requests for authentication would fail," the status page apparently read.
DNS change
"These issues were caused by a recent DNS change, which has now been reverted, and the service is fully recovered. At this time, customers should no longer encounter DNS resolution failures."
The status update was later removed, but not before being picked up by BleepingComputer. It was apparently removed because the page is made to only track “widespread incidents”, and since the issue was resolved, the update was removed.
Still, Microsoft said it would share more details about the misstep in the future - however at press time, that is yet to happen.
Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) is Microsoft's cloud-based identity and access management service. It handles authentication and authorization for users accessing Microsoft services like Microsoft 365, Azure, and other integrated applications.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Seamless SSO and Entra Connect Sync are features that enhance how Entra ID manages authentication. Seamless SSO automatically signs in users when they are on a corporate network, using their on-premises credentials without requiring a password prompt. Entra Connect Sync ensures that user identities, group memberships, and credentials remain synchronized between an organization’s on-premises Active Directory and Entra ID, enabling hybrid identity management.
You might also like
- Security researcher says Azure Tags are security threat — but Microsoft disagrees
- We've rounded up the best password managers
- And take a look at our guide to the best password generator tools
Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Hundreds of GitHub repositories hijacked to trick users into downloading malware
Southern Water denies claims it offered $750,000 ransom to ransomware hackers