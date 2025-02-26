Microsoft fixes concerning issue with its Entra ID authentication tool

Microsoft invertedly introduced a bug to Entra ID

The bug prevented users from logging into different Azure services

It has now been resolved, but users aren't happy

Microsoft has fixed a problem in its Entra ID authenticator service which briefly prevented users from logging into different Azure cloud services. The problem stemmed from Seamless SSO and Microsoft Entra Connect Sync, which caused DNS authentication failures.

In its Azure Status web page, Microsoft explained that it recently made changes that caused DNS resolution failures for the autologon.microsoftazuread.sso.com domain. The failure prevented customers from accessing Azure services between 17:18 UTC and 18:35 UTC on February 25, 2025.

"As part of a cleanup effort to remove duplicate IPv6 CNAMEs, a change was introduced which removed a domain utilized in the authentication process for Microsoft Entra ID's seamless single sign-on feature. Once removed the domain could no longer be resolved and requests for authentication would fail," the status page apparently read.

DNS change

"These issues were caused by a recent DNS change, which has now been reverted, and the service is fully recovered. At this time, customers should no longer encounter DNS resolution failures."

The status update was later removed, but not before being picked up by BleepingComputer. It was apparently removed because the page is made to only track “widespread incidents”, and since the issue was resolved, the update was removed.

Still, Microsoft said it would share more details about the misstep in the future - however at press time, that is yet to happen.

Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) is Microsoft's cloud-based identity and access management service. It handles authentication and authorization for users accessing Microsoft services like Microsoft 365, Azure, and other integrated applications.

Seamless SSO and Entra Connect Sync are features that enhance how Entra ID manages authentication. Seamless SSO automatically signs in users when they are on a corporate network, using their on-premises credentials without requiring a password prompt. Entra Connect Sync ensures that user identities, group memberships, and credentials remain synchronized between an organization’s on-premises Active Directory and Entra ID, enabling hybrid identity management.