Microsoft adds hotpatching support for Windows 11 enterprise users as it looks to end unnecessary downtime for work devices
Hotpatching could be a game-changer, Microosft says
- Windows 11 Enterprise version 24H2 adds support for hotpatching
- You can install some security updates without rebooting
- AMD64 and Intel supported now, Arm64 later
Microsoft has confirmed hotpatch updates are now available for compatible business devices running Windows 11 Enterprise version 24H2, which is great news for organizations looking to reduce downtime.
Hotpatch updates allow OS security updates to be installed in the background without needing to restart the device, reducing user disruption without sacrificing security.
To be eligible for hotpatches, companies will need to be running a x64 (AMD64 or Intel) CPU and have an active Microsoft subscription (Enterprise E3/E5/F3, Education A3/A5 or Windows 365 Enterprise).
Windows 11 hotpatching comes to enterprise devices
In a blog post, Microsoft's David Callaghan explained hotpatch” updates take effect immediately upon installation, providing rapid protection against vulnerabilities.”
Callaghan also noted hotpatched devices receive the same degree of protection as devices that updated more conventionally on the company's traditional Patch Tuesday releases, but because they don't require the PC to restart, workers will experience fewer interruptions.
Companies will need to create a hotpatch-enabled quality update policy via Microsoft Intune, and keen-eyed IT admins will note different KB numbers and OS versions for devices enrolled in hotpatched updates.
Four times a year in January, April, July and October, devices will still need to restart upon installation of security updates, but the subsequent two months of each quarter will not require a device reboot.
In terms of eligibility, Callaghan also noted Arm64 devices are in public preview, indicating further support eventually.
“From the Microsoft Intune admin center, navigate to Devices > Windows updates > Create Windows quality update policy and toggle it to Allow,” the article details.
Generally available as of April 2, 2025, Microsoft only confirmed that Arm64 devices would gain support “at a later date.”
