Many companies have already faced an AI-based security alert

Artificial intelligence is threatening the security and integrity of APIs

Three in four are worried, but most are now taking action

Businesses need to understand the entire threat landscape

A growing number of companies are now facing AI-accentuated security threats as the technology becomes more widespread, new research has claimed.

A report from Kong found one-quarter of firms claiming they have encountered AI-enhanced security threats, but as many as three-quarters say they’re seriously concerned about them in the future.

Furthermore, more than half (55%) have experienced an API security incident in the past year despite the majority (85%) stating that they’re confident in their organization’s security capabilities.

AI is adding to security threats

With the prominence of AI security threats rising, so is the devastation caused by them. One-fifth said their organization has experienced an API security incident in the past year than cost them more than half a million dollars.

Around nine in 10 (88%) say that API security is now a top priority, with a similar number (92%) saying they’re taking measures to counter AI-enhanced attacks, however 84% believe that AI and LLMs will make securing APIs more difficult.

Kong CTO Marco Palladino offered some optimism: “The report showcases that API security is being taken seriously as part of overall cybersecurity strategy, but there are still some blind spots that can open an organisation up to threats.”

Speaking about future advancements in artificial intelligence, Palladino said that companies are likely to continue creating vulnerabilities for themselves, therefore understanding the full threat landscape has become paramount for a well-rounded approach.

Many companies are already starting to see success from added investment – nearly half (45%) dedicate at least 20% of their cybersecurity budgets to API security, with API monitoring and anomaly detection tools (63%), API gateway solutions (61%) and API encryption and tokenization (58%) leading the way.

As businesses face increasing AI threats exposing their APIs, it’s clear that prioritizing API security before we lose grip of the issue is a must, with modern principles like zero-trust security set to play an important role in the years to come.