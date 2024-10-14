AI is making threats harder to detect, but security pros think they have the tools to fight back

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making cybersecurity threats harder to detect, but security professionals believe they have the right tools to fight back. This is according to a new report from Keeper Security, shared with TechRadar Pro late last week.

As per the report, a vast majority of IT and security leaders (84%) believe AI-powered tools have made phishing and smishing (SMS-based phishing) more difficult to detect. In the days before AI, phishing emails were full of inconsistencies, as well as spelling and grammar errors, making them somewhat easy pickings for those with even a hint of vigilance.

However, since AI was introduced, phishing emails have become almost indistinguishable from legitimate emails, making detection infinitely more difficult. As a result, roughly half (51%) of security leaders see AI-powered attacks as the most serious threat they are facing, with 35% adding that they are least prepared to tackle these attacks, compared to other threats.

The business strikes back

But businesses are not sitting idly. Four in five (81%) implemented AI usage policies for employees, and confidence is relatively high. More than three-quarters (77%) said they were quite familiar with best practices for AI security. Furthermore, businesses were seen adopting data encryption (51%) into their security strategies, since encryption helps protect sensitive data from unauthorized access - a crucial step in defending agastin AI attacks.

Other notable mentions include employee training and awareness, and advanced threat detection systems, both of which were cited by many (45% and 41% respectively) as important tools in detecting and responding to sophisticated AI-drive threats.

“The emergence of AI-driven cyber attacks presents new challenges, but the fundamental cybersecurity practices – such as data encryption, employee training and advanced threat detection – remain essential,” Keeper said in the press release. “Organizations must ensure these foundational measures are consistently updated and adapted to meet emerging threats.”

More from TechRadar Pro