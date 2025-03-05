Major ransomware attack sees Tata Technologies hit - 1.4TB dataset with over 730,000 files allegedly stolen

A ransomware group has listed 1.4TB dataset for sale online

The data is said to belong to Tata Technologies, which works with Honda, Jaguar, and Ford

The firm suffered an attack earlier in 2025

Ransomware group Hunters International has listed a 1.4TB dataset for sale on the dark web, allegedly belonging to Tata Technologies - an Indian engineering firm which specializes in automotive and aerospace engineering, and whose customers include Airbus, Ford, Jaguar, and Honda.

Tata Technologies reported suffering a ransomware attack in February 2025 that crippled parts of its IT operation, forcing the firm to temporarily suspend some IT services. It wasn’t known at the time who the attackers were, but it seems we do now.

“Further detailed investigation is underway in consultation with experts to assess the root cause and to take remedial action as necessary,” Tata said at the time. “As a precautionary measure, some of the IT services were suspended temporarily and have now been restored.”

Unknown data

The hackers listed over 730,000 files, but haven’t specified the type of information stolen. The data was listed on the dark web on March 3, 2025, and has a countdown set to expire in six days - which typically means Hunters International will release the information if it doesn’t receive payment.

This isn’t the first ransomware incident the firm has suffered, as Tata Technologies is part of the huge Indian conglomerate Tata Group - which boasts over 100 companies across a range of industries - so is a pretty attractive target for hackers.

Back in October 2022, Tata Power reported a ransomware attack, whilst Tata Steel fell victim in 2021 to a gang dubbed REvil, and Tata Teleservices was reportedly targeted in 2023 - illustrating just how often the firm is targeted.

This just goes to show how prolific these attacks are, and reports claim this is only getting worse, with AI fueling a rise in ransomware and making cyberattacks more accessible by lowering the barriers for criminals.

