Tata Technologies confirms ransomware attack, says investigation still ongoing

Tata Technologies notified the Indian stock exchange about an attack

It says it was a ransomware attack, but did not share further details

The investigation is still ongoing, but operations are up and running

Tata Technologies has revealed it suffered a ransomware attack which crippled parts of its IT operation.

In a notification sent to the National Stock Exchange of India, the company said it “became aware” of a ransomware incident that affected a few of its IT assets.

“As a precautionary measure, some of the IT services were suspended temporarily and have now been restored,” the company said in the letter. “Our client delivery services have remained fully functional and unaffected throughout.”

Targeting large Indian firms

Other than that, the letter doesn’t say much. Therefore, we don’t know who the attackers were, how they managed to break into Tata Technologies’ infrastructure, or how much of the company’s network the attack affected. The letter suggests that the company doesn’t know yet and that it’s looking into it:

“Further detailed investigation is underway in consultation with experts to assess the root cause and to take remedial action as necessary,” Tata said.

We also don’t know if the crooks took any sensitive company, or customer data (as is usual in ransomware attacks), or how long they dwelled before deploying the encryptor.

Tata Technologies is part of the massive Indian conglomerate Tata Group, counting more than 100 companies across a wide range of industries. As such, it is a major target for all sorts of cybercriminals, and roughly two years ago, Hive Ransomware struck Tata Power, India’s largest integrated power company. At the time, the company did not describe it as a ransomware attack, although it was forced to restore its systems.

"The attack detailed in the Recorded Future report was one of several intrusion attempts on Indian critical infrastructure since 2020, with the most recent attack on IT assets confirmed in October 2022," Microsoft said at the time.

It was said Tata Power did not pay the ransom demand.