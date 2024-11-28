Looking for cut-price online protection this Black Friday? There's 50% off ESET Internet security & VPN, but you'll need to be quick

If you want to protect your digital life, I highly recommend checking out ESET Ultimate Internet Security & VPN.

This comprehensive security suite has everything you need to protect yourself from online threats - and for Black Friday, you can grab it for 50% off, costing just £57.49 for an entire year of protection.

We've also rounded up the best Black Friday antivirus deals in one simple guide.

was £114.98 now £57.49 at ESET UK

ESET Ultimate Internet Security & VPN is like having a trusted guardian for your digital life. It ensures you’re safe from all sorts of online threats with its powerful antivirus engine, which uses smart technology to spot even the newest types of malware. Thus, you can browse with confidence.

One of my favorite features is the built-in secure VPN. It encrypts your internet connection, making it super safe, and hides your IP address. This is a game-changer when traveling or accessing content that’s usually geo-restricted. Whether I enjoy a show, visit my go-to websites, or connect to public Wi-Fi, I feel protected and private.

The password manager is another lifesaver! It securely stores all my passwords and helps me create strong, unique ones, so I don’t have to worry about losing access or falling victim to breaches. Plus, the identity theft protection gives me peace of mind, knowing my personal information is shielded from prying eyes.

ESET’s anti-phishing technology is impressive, too. It’s like having a watchful eye, protecting me from sneaky websites that aim to steal my sensitive information. With proactive ransomware protection, I can rest easy knowing my files are safe from malicious software.

This suite is perfect for busy individuals and families who depend on the internet for everything—from work and entertainment to communication. The user-friendly interface makes managing security settings effortless, and the parental controls allow me to oversee and limit my kids’ online activities, ensuring they have a safer browsing experience.

Overall, ESET Ultimate Internet Security & VPN is designed to provide top-notch security without compromising user experience. It is the perfect choice for anyone looking to boost their online safety and privacy while enjoying everything the Internet offers.