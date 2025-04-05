Look out for tax-themed scams this month, Microsoft warns

News
By published

Criminals are taking advantage as US tax day approaches

Microsoft
(Image credit: Future)
  • Criminals are using the April 15 tax deadline to trick victims
  • Phishing attacks used to deliver malware and infostealers
  • This leaves victims at risk of fraud and identity theft, as well as monetary loss

With the April 15 deadline for tax filings in the US fast approaching, a new report from Microsoft has warned phishing campaigns are using it as a way to trick people into handing over their personal information.

The company says social engineering attacks have been observed using redirection methods like QR codes, URL shorteners, and other malicious attachments to deliver malware like Latrodectus, BruteRatel C4 (BRc4) and AHKBot as well as remote access trojans (RATs).

Tax day specifically represents a serious risk the many who are looking for help in filing taxes, and criminals can convince victims to enter their financial information - which leaves people at risk of identity theft or fraud, especially criminals taking out credit cards in the victim’s name.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Tax-centric threats

The themed phishing emails have been sent thousands of times, Microsoft notes, using email subjects like “Important Action Required: IRS Audit” and “Notice: IRS Has Flagged Issues with Your Tax Filing”.

These are designed to create a sense of urgency, which panics victims into acting without properly considering the risks.

Some campaigns even started with “a benign rapport-building email from a fake persona” to lure recipients in, followed by a second email containing a malicious PDF - a technique which increases the slick rates on the malicious payloads thanks to the established trust between the attacker and victim.

A popular malware delivered in these campaigns is GuLoader, a “highly evasive malware downloader” which leverages encrypted shellcode, process injection, and cloud-based hosting services in order to deliver payloads like infostealers and RATs.

Criminals often take advantage of events or services, with Microsoft warning about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking.com, deploying powerful malware to steal credentials.

The most effective defence against phishing attacks is education - knowing what to look for and staying calm in order to avoid being convinced to click malicious links or to enter credentials.

We’ve listed everything you need to know about phishing to help keep you safe.

You might also like

TOPICS
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
Closing the cybersecurity skills gap

Ivanti patches serious Connect Secure flaw
Code Skull

Texas State Bar hit by possible ransomware attack, warns of data breach
a person&#039;s hands holding a black PC gaming handheld

I wanted Nintendo to wow me with the Switch 2 – instead it’s made me hug my ROG Ally X handheld even closer
See more latest
Most Popular
Image of a woman looking at records in a record store
Record Store Day 2025: the full list, plus 5 great albums you need to bag on April 12
google assistant
A Google Assistant bug seems to be causing some users to miss alarms and calls on Android
Zuckerberg Meta AI
South Korea's hottest AI hardware startup reportedly said no to $800m acquisition by Meta
Rick and Chelsea stand together in The White Lotus season 3
The White Lotus season 4: everything we know so far about the return of the hit HBO series
Microsoft&#039;s 50th birthday poster showing the number &#039;50&#039; in the original Windows logo surrounded by symbols of Internet Explorer, Teams, Paint, and more.
ICYMI: the week's 7 biggest tech stories from the Nintendo Switch 2 launch to Microsoft turning 50
A computer processing chip
Fabless chip startup backed by multi-billion Indian company wants to build a $10bn fab in India before 2027
Claude for Education
Claude goes to college and wants to be your study buddy
Copilot Vision
I tried Copilot Vision, and it could change how you use Windows forever
Kingdel mini pc
This mini PC has a 7-inch display that can apparently run Windows and an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, but there's even better options to be had
GMKTec EVO-X2 mini pc
Chinese brand’s $2,000 Ryzen AI Max+ mini PC set to go on sale, with the first unit personally signed by the CEO of AMD