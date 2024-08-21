Google Cloud wants to help unify all your secuirty structures to boost protection

Google has unveiled a series of enteprise-focused security features designed to enhance protection through the power of "convergence" – the integration of physical and cybersecurity measures into an all-encompassing solution.

In the announcement at its annual Google Cloud Security Summit, the company made it clear that the unification of security features, AI and frontline threat intelligence will help create a more proactive and streamlined approach.

The company also acknowledged customers team up with other providers, adding collaboration will ultimately strengthen businesses’ security postures.

Google Cloud goes all-in on convergence-based cybersecurity

Among the new announcements was the introduction of Mandiant Custom Threat Hunt, a service designed to help companies uncover past and ongoing threat activities, which Google says will be helpful for those implementing new technologies as well as companies going through mergers or acquisitions and those targeted directly or indirectly through an incident like a breach.

The Security Command Center, now available as a preview, also saw significant updates, including the introduction of a tool to surface toxic combinations, where multiple security issues combined create an unacceptable risk.

Another highlight was an update to the Chrome Enterprise Premium browser, which now offers updated security features like data watermarking, URL filtering and enhanced security insights, all available with a new pay-as-you-go pricing model.

More broadly, Google announced a series of updates and new tools for identity and access management, network and data security, and regulated cloud. Some are generally available, and others are rolling out in preview following the event.

Sunil Potti, VP and GM for Google Cloud Security, commented on the company’s commitment to convergence: “To truly elevate security, we believe in the power of simplicity. Instead of adding new, siloed products to address specific threats, we need to reduce the number of moving parts.”