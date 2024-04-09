Google is giving your security teams a major Gemini AI boost
New Gemini in Security platform provides threat intelligence, suggested actions and more
Google has announced a swathe of new AI-powered security tools in a bid to help organizations across the world stay protected against the latest threats.
Announced at Google Cloud Next 24 today, the new Gemini in Security platform offers a number of new and expanded services utilizing AI to boost protection for businesses of all sizes.
The company says using AI will ensure security teams can quickly and effectively track, monitor and halt threats before they are able to cause damage, but also increase their own effectiveness and learning to protect from potential future attacks.
Gemini in Security
Included in the new offerings is Gemini in Security Operations, available from May 2024, which uses natural language to explain key findings to security admins and professionals in a new assisted investigations feature.
Once a threat is detected, the platform can summarize event data, then recommend the next steps to take to contain or mitigate, and help guide users through the platform using easy-to-follow instructions and prompts.
Elsewhere, Gemini in Threat Intelligence opens up the vast library of knowledge gathered by Google’s Mandiant frontline threat intelligence team, with users able to utilize conversational search to quickly discover details on existing issues or threat actors. The tool can also boost threat research usefulness by offering automated web crawling for relevant open source intelligence (OSINT) articles, ingesting information and providing concise summaries to help security professionals fight back.
The launches go alongside Google Workspace’s release of a $10 per user, per month security-focused add-on that includes new security tools allowing IT teams to automatically classify and protect sensitive files across an entire company's Google Drive platform.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
More from TechRadar Pro
- We've also rounded up the best endpoint security software picks around
- These are the best free office software choices we've found
- Google wants to bring AI-powered security to businesses everywhere
Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.
Most Popular
By Tom Power
By Craig Hale
By Matt Bolton