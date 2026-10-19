FBI warns of torrent of scams and deepfakes ahead of US midterm elections

Hackers and fraudsters are already gearing up to steal data and financial information in the run up to the US midterm elections

AI generated imagery and deepfakes are part of highly convincing scams

Phishing campaigns designed to prey on voter registration are also likely to pop up

As the US midterms rapidly approach, the FBI is once again warning Americans about the flood of election-related scam campaigns coming their way.

Thousands of websites have already been spotted getting ready to spool up for election season, with phishing sites, fake donation portals, and Doppelganger clones also emerging as November draws closer.

Finances and personal data are both at risk, the FBI has warned, with many campaigns leveraging new AI technologies to make scams even more convincing.

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Scammers leveraging AI and deepfakes

One of the ways scammers are taking advantage of the elections is by launching campaign investment pool schemes. These campaigns ask victims to pay into a campaign pool that promises to pay more money than the victims invested if the candidate wins.

Similar scams have been spotted surrounding investment in stocks and cryptocurrencies, but campaign investments are a novel new approach.

Fake political action committee (PAC) scams have also been popping up, requesting donations to help fund campaigns, but rather than any of the money going towards furthering the candidate’s political aims, the money is instead kept by the scammers.

Political merchandise is also being abused by scammers. Fake websites advertise clothing and trinkets bearing political logos and candidate’s names, but never arrive once they are purchased.

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Election phishing on the rise

Outside of what the FBI has warned against in its advisory, there are a number of other common scams that are targeting Americans looking to exercise their right to vote.

Scammers are sending out text messages en masse stating that the recipient has not yet registered to vote and that the deadline is closing soon.

This sense of urgency can easily push past the better judgement of those looking to participate in the midterm elections, and upon visiting a fake voter registration website the victims hand over their sensitive information.

Subsequent phishing, scams, and even identity theft can follow.

Iran, Russia, and China are also launching disinformation and misinformation campaigns aimed at polarizing voters across the political spectrum. Similar campaigns were spotted for the 2024 Presidential election surrounding everything from US support for Ukraine, to election interference claims.

Via The Register

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