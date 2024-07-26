CrowdStrike CEO says nearly all affected servers are now back online

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz has announced 97% of the Windows servers affected by the recent global IT outage are now back online.

“We understand our work is not yet complete, and we remain committed to restoring every impacted system," he wrote in a LinkedIn post. "To our customers still affected, please know we will not rest until we achieve full recovery.”

Kurtz added he was “deeply sorry for the disruption,” and promised to continue responding, “with a sense of urgency.”

CrowdStrike outage mostly solved?

The development comes a week after CrowdStrike distributed a flawed update that took an estimated 8.5 million Windows servers offline.

The outage is now considered one of the largest of its kind in history, having affected key sectors like banking, healthcare, airlines and retail.

CrowdStrike’s preliminary investigation identified “problematic content data” in a software update as the root cause, noting, the outage was caused by "a defect found in a Falcon content update for Windows hosts,” and affirming users that the outage was not the result of a cyberattack.

Despite its recovery efforts, CrowdStrike is expected to face increased scrutiny. Lawmakers have called on Kurtz to testify about the incident, and the company is also facing criticism about its communication strategy during the crisis.

A Parametrix report estimated that the collective damage for Fortune 500 companies equated to a total of $5.4 billion, not including the financial impacts on Microsoft itself.