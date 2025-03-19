Billions of credentials were stolen from businesses around the world in 2024

News
By published

This marks a 33% rise from the previous year

ransomware avast
(Image credit: Avast)
  • Flashpoint report outlines a rise in stolen credentials and data breaches in 2024
  • Over 3.2 billion credentials were compromised in 2024
  • Profits from these attacks are fueling the cyber threat landscape

Over 3.2 billion credentials were compromised in 2024, new research has claimed, with these details then used to ‘fuel a number of illegal campaigns’.

Flashpoint’s Global Threat Intelligence Report said the figure represents a 33% spike year-on-year, and of these stolen credentials, an overwhelming 75% of these were obtained through information stealing malware, or ‘infostealers’ - which have now infected over 23 million devices worldwide. The most prolific of these is Redline - infecting 9.9 million hosts in 2024.

Unsurprisingly, 2024 saw a rise in ransomware attacks, with Flashpoint identifying a 10% increase across all sectors, adding to the 84% increase from the previous year - reinforcing reports that 2024 was the worst year for ransomware on record.

A resilient market

When ransomware and infostealer groups are disrupted, the market bounces back remarkably quickly, with new groups and malware strains emerging - indicating a “highly adaptable and resilient threat landscape”.

This makes life much more difficult for security teams and law enforcement, so robust threat monitoring and adaptability will be key for cybersecurity going forward.

A key takeaway from the report is the increase in data breach activity, with 6,670 publicly reported data breaches in 2024 - responsible for the exposure of over 16.8 billion records - putting organizations, customers, and users at risk, and funding cybercriminal organizations around the world.

“We live in interesting times, where technology is both a blessing and a curse,” said Ian Gray, VP of Intelligence at Flashpoint.

“The cybersecurity community will find new challenges in AI-augmented attacks, expanding attack surfaces, and increasingly sophisticated social engineering. Threat actors will find not just the opportunities they seek, but also the heightened scrutiny, improved defenses leveraging AI-tools shepherded by human intelligence, coordinated law enforcement actions, and inevitable consequences that follow.“

You might also like

Ellen Jennings-Trace
Ellen Jennings-Trace
Staff Writer

Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Cartoon Phishing
Over a billion credentials stolen were stolen in malware attacks in 2024
Best email services: image of email with one unread message alert
Over 400 million unwanted and malicious emails were received by businesses in 2024
Flags of Iran, China, Russia and North Korea on a wall. China North Korea Iran Russia alliance
Cybercrime is helping fund rogue nations across the world - and it's only going to get worse, Google warns
A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;
More reports claim 2024 was the worst year for ransomware attacks yet
NordVPN
US hit with over 1.9 billion malware threats last year - here's how to stay safe
ransomware avast
“Every organization is vulnerable” - ransomware dominates security threats in 2024, so how can your business stay safe?
Latest in Security
ransomware avast
Billions of credentials were stolen from businesses around the world in 2024
ID theft
Hackers claim Orange attack, threaten to leak 1TB of data
A computer file surrounded by red laser beams
Free online file converters could infect your PC with malware, FBI warns
Close up of a person touching an email icon.
Criminals are using CSS to get around filters and track email usage
DeepSeek on a mobile phone
More US government departments ban controversial AI model DeepSeek
Ransomware
Fortinet firewall bugs are being targeted by LockBit ransomware hackers
Latest in News
ransomware avast
Billions of credentials were stolen from businesses around the world in 2024
iPhone 12
The iPhone 17 Air could come with a key charging benefit, new leak claims
Google HEalth AI checkup updates
Google reveals 6 ways it's using AI to improve health care, from crowdsourced advice to personalized cancer treatments
ID theft
Hackers claim Orange attack, threaten to leak 1TB of data
Google Pixel 9 front and back
Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away
Volvo Gaussian Splatting
Volvo is using AI-generated worlds to make its cars safer and it’s all thanks to something called Gaussian splatting
More about security
ID theft

Hackers claim Orange attack, threaten to leak 1TB of data
A computer file surrounded by red laser beams

Free online file converters could infect your PC with malware, FBI warns
Google Pixel 9 front and back

Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away
See more latest
Most Popular
Google Pixel 9 front and back
Leaked Google Pixel 9a promo materials reveal almost everything – and a launch could be just hours away
iPhone 12
The iPhone 17 Air could come with a key charging benefit, new leak claims
Google HEalth AI checkup updates
Google reveals 6 ways it's using AI to improve health care, from crowdsourced advice to personalized cancer treatments
ID theft
Hackers claim Orange attack, threaten to leak 1TB of data
Image of Asus ROG Ally running Bazzite/SteamOS
This SteamOS update promises a new future for non-Steam Deck handheld PCs – and I can’t wait
Volvo Gaussian Splatting
Volvo is using AI-generated worlds to make its cars safer and it’s all thanks to something called Gaussian splatting
A computer file surrounded by red laser beams
Free online file converters could infect your PC with malware, FBI warns
Nvidia GR00T N1 humanoid robot
Nvidia is dreaming of trillion-dollar datacentres with millions of GPUs and I can't wait to live in the Omniverse
Pedro Pascal in Apple&#039;s Someday ad promoting the AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation.
Pedro Pascal cures his heartbreak thanks to AirPods 4 (and the power of dance) in this new ad
Nvidia Earth-2 weather models
Nvidia has updated its virtual recreation of the entire planet - and it could mean better weather forecasts for everyone