Apple to take legal action against British Government over backdoor request
Apple is trying to overturn the government’s demand
- Apple is now reportedly taking the British Government to court
- Move comes after the UK Government reportedly asked Apple to build an encryption key
- Apple refused, and disabled its encryption service for UK users
The UK Government's privacy row with Apple over an alleged backdoor request continues, with reports claiming the company appealed to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal, an independent court that can investigate claims made against the Security Service.
The UK Government had reportedly asked Apple to build a master key for law enforcement agencies in its end-to-end encryption (E2EE) service, Advanced Data Protection (ADP) - however Apple refused, and pulled ADP altogether.
This is believed to be the first legal challenge to any provisions in the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act allowing the break of encryptions. The tribunal will look into the legality of the UK government’s request, and whether or not it can be overruled.
Privacy concerns
The request was condemned by both privacy groups and also came as a surprise to the American government, who called the request a “clear and egregious violation of American’s privacy and civil liberties”, after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard shared “grave concern” over the implications of the request.
The case could be heard this month, but as of yet, it's not clear if there will be any public disclosure of the hearing - and it’s likely the UK Government will argue that the case be restricted due to national security concerns.
The E2EE, built by Apple, means the photos, messages, and other data of the users who chose to enable the service is protected, and cannot be accessed by anyone - even Apple.
Some campaigners have previously argued in favor of the backdoor for the UK Government, so that law enforcement agencies have access to potentially harmful materials or evidence of abuse material - but many are concerned that the creation of a ‘master key’ brings a risk of that key falling into the wrong hands.
You might also like
- Take a look at our picks for the best VPN providers around
- Check out our recommendations for the best encrypted messaging apps for Android
- "We will never build a backdoor" – Apple kills its iCloud's end-to-end encryption feature in the UK
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Ellen has been writing for almost four years, with a focus on post-COVID policy whilst studying for BA Politics and International Relations at the University of Cardiff, followed by an MA in Political Communication. Before joining TechRadar Pro as a Junior Writer, she worked for Future Publishing’s MVC content team, working with merchants and retailers to upload content.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Broadcom releases fixes for multiple VMware security flaws
Major ransomware attack sees Tata Technologies hit - 1.4TB dataset with over 730,000 files allegedly stolen