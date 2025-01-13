Robots as colleagues: why the future of work is collaborative, not competitive

In my grandfather's jewelry workshop, I witnessed the toll of repetitive tasks on human creativity—a challenge that inspired me to reimagine workplace dynamics through humanoid robotics that complement rather than compete with human workers.

The debate around robots in the workplace often gravitates toward a false dichotomy: human versus machine. As the founder of Humanoid, the U.K.'s first AI humanoid robotics company, I've observed that this narrative misses the transformative potential of human-robot collaboration.

Artem Sokolov Social Links Navigation Founder of Humanoid.

Human-machine collaboration

In reality, we’ve already seen a number of successful examples of human-machine collaboration across a number of industries: manufacturing, automotive sector in particular, healthcare, and hospitality.

We’re seeing collaborative robots increasingly enhancing efficiency and customer service experiences across these industries, from Kime robots serving drinks at self-contained kiosks in Spain to BMW’s Spartanburg plan using cobots for door assembly tasks.

Another example is ANYmal from Zurich-based Robotic Systems Lab (RSL). Their product ANYmal is a quadrupedal robot designed for autonomous operation in challenging environments like industrial inspection. It can navigate complex terrain and carry specialized sensory equipment while weighing less than 30kg.

RSL has also developed SpaceBok, a lightweight quadrupedal robot designed to research dynamic legged locomotion for space exploration, featuring modular components for various experiments and optimized for explosive jumping maneuvers. In the field of environmental monitoring, RSL's ANYmal Dodo robot recently completed a challenging hike, demonstrating the lab's advancements in creating robots capable of traversing difficult outdoor terrains.

Across industries, the promise and potential of human-robot collaboration includes not just increased efficiency and productivity, but also improved safety, more informed decision-making, greater flexibility, 24/7 operations, reduced costs as well as great ability to multitask and for humans to focus on higher-value priorities.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, a Dutch startup Monumental, has raised $25 million to develop AI-powered autonomous robots for heavy-duty construction tasks like bricklaying. The idea is that their robots will help address labor shortages and improve efficiencies by working alongside human workers to automate mundane, repetitive tasks.

The European approach

The European approach to robotics stands apart from international counterparts through its emphasis on barrier-free integration and skills preservation. While other global players may focus on automation for efficiency gains, European initiatives like the groundbreaking Sharework project and SHERLOCK showcase a distinct philosophy centered on human-robot cooperation, knowledge transfer from aging workers, and democratized access to automation technology.

According to a recent MIT study, aging populations are a major driver of robotics adoption in workplaces, with demographic aging accounting for 35% of the variation in robot use among countries as companies implement automation primarily to fill labor shortages caused by an aging workforce rather than purely for technological advancement. This trend, particularly in Europe, has evolved toward collaborative human-robot workplaces where robots are designed to preserve and amplify human expertise rather than replace workers, enabling aging workers to transfer their knowledge while robots handle physically demanding tasks.

This approach prioritizes preserving craftsmanship while making manufacturing more inclusive and accessible to small and medium enterprises.

Take, for instance, the Sharework project, where robots work alongside humans without protective barriers, as demonstrated by Goizper Group's implementation in the Basque Country, where collaborative robots were successfully integrated into their servo rotary table assembly area for power transmission components.

This isn't just a technological achievement: It's a fundamental shift in how we perceive workplace safety and collaboration.

Cobots

These so-called cobots or collaborative robots are equipped with advanced sensors and AI systems that allow them to understand and respond to human movements, making them safe enough to share the same workspace as their human colleagues.

The psychological impact of this barrier-free collaboration is profound. When workers see robots as tools that enhance their capabilities rather than threats to their employment, workplace anxiety decreases and job satisfaction increases.

At Humanoid, we believe that employees working alongside humanoid robots will be more empowered to focus on creative and strategic tasks, knowing that repetitive or physically demanding work is handled by their robotic colleagues.

The SHERLOCK initiative, another European initiative, takes this further by developing robots that can learn from human expertise. Instead of programming robots with rigid instructions, these systems observe human workers, learning their techniques and adapting to different scenarios. This approach preserves and amplifies human craftsmanship rather than replacing it—a crucial distinction in industries where skill and precision matter.

Democratizing manufacturing

What's particularly exciting is how this collaborative approach is democratizing manufacturing.

Traditional industrial robots required extensive programming expertise and significant infrastructure changes, effectively limiting automation to large corporations.

Modern humanoid robots, designed for human collaboration, are more adaptable and user-friendly. This means small and medium-sized enterprises can now access automation technologies.

Moreover, this collaborative approach is opening up manufacturing to a more diverse workforce. By having robots handle physically demanding tasks, we're removing traditional barriers that may have prevented certain individuals from entering manufacturing roles.

The European model of human-robot collaboration is also addressing a critical challenge: the preservation of manufacturing expertise. As experienced workers retire, their knowledge can be captured and transferred through robots, ensuring that craftsmanship and industry-specific skills aren't lost to time. These robots become not just tools but repositories of human expertise, working alongside newer employees as both assistants and training aids.

The future of work

Looking ahead, the future of work isn't about choosing between humans or robots—it's about creating synergies between both. As we continue to develop more sophisticated humanoid robots, our focus remains on enhancing human potential rather than replacing it. The workplace of tomorrow will be one where humans and robots collaborate seamlessly, each bringing their unique strengths to the table.

This isn't just automation—it's an augmentation of human capability. And in the future, the question won't be whether robots will take our jobs, but rather how they can help us do our jobs better, more safely, and with greater satisfaction.

We've featured the best small business software.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro