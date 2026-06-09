Quote of the day by Google CEO Sundar Pichai: AI is "more profound than electricity or fire" — a reminder of its role as a critical resource in the modern world
With AI usage growing tremendously in recent years, we reflect on one of the most intriguing framings of this technology
Google has been at the heart of the AI buildout for the best part of a decade; all modern generative AI technologies are based on its scientists' work in building out the transformer architecture in 2017. Sundar Pichai, who's been leading the company for more than 10 years, is all in on AI and its transformative potential for mankind.
Google's AI bullishness
Speaking at a town hall event in 2018 hosted by MSNBC, Pichai made the rather bold statement on the impact that AI can have on humankind at a time when the technology was incredibly embryonic.
Sure, plenty of early AI and AI-adjacent technologies were in deployment in startups and enterprises alike, ranging from machine learning to automation, but the extent of the Google chief's bullishness might have seemed hyperbolic at the time.
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This quote also followed similarly extreme statements, including an infamous quote from Elon Musk that AI is vastly more risky than North Korea, for instance.
While these technologies were actively shaping outcomes for businesses and consumers, this was all behind the scenes rather than front-and-center. Still, with Pichai enjoying a front row seat, his thoughts are not to be sniffed at.