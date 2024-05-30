PwC becomes OpenAI's biggest customer - and first official enterprise reseller

OpenAI has confirmed management consulting giant PwC has become a major enterprise customer and partner.

Under the partnership, 100,000 of PwC’s employees will get access to ChatGPT Enterprise, making it OpenAI’s biggest customer to date.

The deal will also see PwC become the first partner to resell OpenAI’s enterprise offerings to other businesses.

PwC goes all-in on ChatGPT

By offering businesses faster and unlimited access to generative AI interactions and customizable models, ChatGPT Enterprise serves as a crucial monetization opportunity for OpenAI. The tier also includes advanced analytics and other tools designed to cater to corporate needs, plus priority support.

OpenAI does not disclose pricing for its Enterprise subscription, but Team users can expect to pay $30 per user per month (or $25 per month when billed annually). Besides the free tier, ChatGPT is also available in a Plus subscription, which is designed to cater to individuals seeking access to the latest offerings. It’s priced at $20 per month.

Global Head of Alliances & Channels at OpenAI, Richard Hasslacher, commented in an interview (via TechCrunch): “PwC becomes our largest customer, but they’re also our first partner who’s going to be reselling ChatGPT enterprise… It is penetration into industry verticals, but also providing an expansive set of services that customers desperately need to take advantage of in a brand-new solution category.”

PwC’s 100,000 users mark a substantial increase over the 600,000 ChatGPT Enterprise users disclosed last month by OpenAI, which already includes 93% of Fortune 500 companies. As of 2023, PwC employed more than 364,000 people across 151 countries – a wider or full roll-out would represent a considerable uptick for OpenAI.

“We have entered the ‘prove it’ phase where we are actively demonstrating the capabilities and benefits of gen AI,” PwC said in its official press release. “We are taking a holistic approach and leveraging our deep industry experience to help transform our clients with AI, linking sources of value to common AI patterns to drive increased impact. This approach enables our clients to achieve faster outcomes with greater productivity, consistency, and efficiency. “