Popular Microsoft Office rival targets billion user milestone as it brings together office software, PDF editing, and cloud storage

MobiSystems rebrands to MobiOffice

Adds new MobiScan app for mobile document management

Affordable pricing aims to attract a billion users worldwide

MobiSystems, known for its OfficeSuite software, has rebranded under a new unified platform to provide an integrated productivity experience that combines office software, PDF editing, and cloud storage within a single package.

The rebrand to MobiOffice will includes MobiPDF (formerly PDF Extra) and MobiDrive, all redesigned to offer a more integrated productivity tool experience.

With a user base of over 550 million worldwide, MobiSystems has now set its sights on the billion mark with the introduction of new products, including MobiScan, a mobile scanning app.

MobiOffice is here

MobiDocs offers a streamlined tool for document creation, supporting both basic text editing and advanced formatting options. Users can quickly create professional-grade documents, benefiting from customizable templates and an AI-powered paraphraser that adds sophistication and ease to the writing process.

For those focused on data management, MobiSheets provides straightforward tools for organizing home budgets and offers advanced data processing options like Pivot Tables for more complex business needs.

MobiSlides is designed to simplify the process of creating presentations, providing an intuitive design suite with customizable templates and options for animations, multimedia integration, and custom transitions.

Each of these components is also available as a standalone app on Windows, giving users the option to select the specific tools they need without purchasing the entire suite.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Formerly known as PDF Extra, MobiPDF lets users create and edit PDFs across platforms, including Windows, Android, and iOS. Built with an integrated mobile scanner, MobiPDF allows users to create high-quality PDFs from any document, including file conversion for over 20 formats, password protection, and advanced encryption, making it suitable for users who prioritize data security.

MobiDrive provides secure and scalable cloud storage, ranging from 20GB of free storage to 2TB paid plans. This service supports storage and conversion for over 1,200 file formats, making it a versatile option for users who need universal accessibility. MobiDrive is available on Windows, Android, iOS, and the web.

MobiOffice Premium is priced at $4.19 per month, or a one-time fee of $99.99 for lifetime access. For users who prefer individual apps, MobiDocs, MobiSheets, and MobiSlides are available at $2.49 per month each. MobiPDF is also priced affordably at $4.19 per month. Meanwhile, MobiDrive’s cloud storage options start at $4.99 per month for up to 2TB.

"In today’s fast-paced world, we provide a solution designed for everyone, helping people accomplish any task, from anywhere, on any device—so they can thrive in whatever they do," noted Justin Priestley, MobiSystems Chief Marketing Officer.