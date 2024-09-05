Power 50 2024: Our 30-21 revealed!

After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the first ten members of the 2024 Power 50.

Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2024, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.

TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2024 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 19.

Congratulations to:

21. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Services, Vodafone UK

22. Sharon Meadows, MD Commercial, EE

23. Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group

24. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

25. Dane Hipkin, Director of Commercial, Virgin Media O2

26. David Hennessy, CTO, Three UK

27. Maria Grazia Pecorari, Director of Wholesale and Strategy, Vodafone UK

28. Alex Tempest, Managing Director, BT Wholesale

29. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE

30. Craig Smith, Managing Director, Mazuma Mobile

Already revealed for the Power 50 2024 are:

31. Jonathan Taylor, CEO, Tesco Mobile

32. Nicki Lyons, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Vodafone UK

33. Catherine Amran, Director, Virgin Media O2 Business

34. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications

35. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions

36. Andy Morris, Executive VP, Likewize

37. Mark Trundle, Director of Mobile eXperience Consumer Sales for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, Samsung

38. Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK

39. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland

40. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom

41. Ravi Navaratnam, Director, GKT eSIM

42. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet

43. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd

44. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, Three UK & Ireland

45. Nick Porter, VP of MX Product, Strategy & Commercial, Europe, Samsung

46. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony

47. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL and Alcatel

48. Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions and GTM for Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile, Sky Mobile

49. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo

50. Christian McBride, Director of Innovation & Strategy, Genuine Solutions

For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com

The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.

It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.

To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.

Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year: