Power 50 2024: Our 30-21 revealed!
Here are the next 10 members of the Power 50 2024
After months of research and deliberation we are delighted to confirm the first ten members of the 2024 Power 50.
Part of the Mobile Industry Awards 2024, the Power 50 highlights the most important and influential figures in the UK mobile industry during the past year.
TechRadar Pro will be revealing ten nominees each week as we count down to the reveal of our 2024 Person of the Year at the Mobile Industry Awards on Thursday September 19.
Congratulations to:
21. Kate Beaumont, Director Device Operations, Product & Services, Vodafone UK
22. Sharon Meadows, MD Commercial, EE
23. Howard Watson, Chief Security and Networks Officer, BT Group
24. Paul Crossman, CEO, Genuine Solutions
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
25. Dane Hipkin, Director of Commercial, Virgin Media O2
26. David Hennessy, CTO, Three UK
27. Maria Grazia Pecorari, Director of Wholesale and Strategy, Vodafone UK
28. Alex Tempest, Managing Director, BT Wholesale
29. Danny Marshall, Device Portfolio Director, BT/EE
30. Craig Smith, Managing Director, Mazuma Mobile
Already revealed for the Power 50 2024 are:
31. Jonathan Taylor, CEO, Tesco Mobile
32. Nicki Lyons, Director of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Vodafone UK
33. Catherine Amran, Director, Virgin Media O2 Business
34. Dave McGinn, CEO, Daisy Communications
35. Terry O'Brien, CEO, Digital Wholesale Solutions
36. Andy Morris, Executive VP, Likewize
37. Mark Trundle, Director of Mobile eXperience Consumer Sales for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland, Samsung
38. Rob Winterschladen, Consumer Director, Vodafone UK
39. Annika Bizon, Marketing and Omnichannel Director, Samsung UK & Ireland
40. Martin Flick, CEO, Onecom
41. Ravi Navaratnam, Director, GKT eSIM
42. Matt Green, Director, The iOutlet
43. Peter Carnall, Managing Director, EGE Ltd
44. Brendan Arndt, Senior Devices Manager, Three UK & Ireland
45. Nick Porter, VP of MX Product, Strategy & Commercial, Europe, Samsung
46. Nastasi Karaiskos, Managing Director, Rakuten Symphony
47. William Paterson, UK & Ireland Country Director, TCL and Alcatel
48. Aman Bhatti, Director of Propositions and GTM for Sky Broadband and Sky Mobile, Sky Mobile
49. Miles Norman, General Manager UK & Ireland, Lenovo
50. Christian McBride, Director of Innovation & Strategy, Genuine Solutions
- For more information on our Power 50 or to get more involved in the Mobile Industry Awards please contact kate.smith@futurenet.com
The winner is selected following in-depth interviews with key senior figures across the industry, from operators and retailers to manufacturers and distributors.
It rewards those individuals who inspire their businesses with their values, but also have influence beyond existing roles, serving as an inspiration to the rest of the trade.
To make the Power 50 list, an executive needs to be bold in their leadership and vision, and have exceeded expectations in the different categories we have chosen.
Previous winners of the Power 50 Person of the Year:
- 2023: Ahmed Essam, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2022: Lutz Schüler, CEO, Virgin Media O2
- 2021: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2020: Nick Jeffery, CEO, Vodafone
- 2019: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2018: Marc Allera, CEO, EE and BT Consumer
- 2017: David Dyson, CEO Three UK
- 2016: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2015: Sebastian James, Group CEO, Dixons Carphone
- 2014: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2013: Olaf Swantee, CEO, EE
- 2012: Simon Stanford, VP of UK & Ireland telecommunications and networks division, Samsung UK
- 2011: Guy Laurence, CEO, Vodafone UK
- 2010: Tom Alexander, CEO, Everything Everywhere
- 2009: Andrew Harrison, CEO, Carphone Warehouse
- 2008: Kevin Russell, CEO, Three UK