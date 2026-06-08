Mobile Industry Awards 2026 - Entry deadline extended
There's still time to get your entry in for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026
In the face of huge demand, we are officially extending the entry deadline for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026!
You now have one more week to submit your entry for this years Mobile Industry Awards - so if you want to be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners, you now have until 6pm on Friday 16 June.
Taking place on 17 September 2026 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London, the Mobile Industry Awards are the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration, and you can be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners as entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026 are now open.
Here are this year's MIA 2026 categories in full
INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES
Person of the Year 2026 (Power 50 winner)
Future Stars 2026
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COMPANY CATEGORIES
Best Customer Service (Business)
Best Customer Service (Consumer)
Best Place to Work (Over 1,000 employees)
Best Place to Work (Under 1,000 employees)
Marketing Campaign of the Year
CSR Initiative of the Year
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
Team of the Year
Sales team of the Year - NEW FOR 2026
CHANNEL & SERVICE
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service
Distributor of the Year
RETAIL CATEGORIES
Retailer of the Year (High Street and Online)
Best Repair Service
Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service
Best Reseller and/or Distributor
Distributor of the Year
NETWORK CATEGORIES
Best eSIM Provider
Best MVNO
Best Network for Business
Best Network for Consumers
Best SIM-Only Network
Innovation of the Year Product or Service
PHONES & ACCESSORIES CATEGORIES
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
Smartphone Manufacturer Of The Year
MIA 2026 entry process
Entering the Mobile Industry Awards 2026 is the easiest decision you make this year - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.
All entries must be submitted by no later than 6pm on June 16 2026.
Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.
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