Mobile Industry Awards 2026 - Entry deadline extended

In the face of huge demand, we are officially extending the entry deadline for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026!

You now have one more week to submit your entry for this years Mobile Industry Awards - so if you want to be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners, you now have until 6pm on Friday 16 June.

Taking place on 17 September 2026 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London, the Mobile Industry Awards are the gold standard of excellence - from the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

It's the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration, and you can be in with a chance of joining our elite band of winners as entries for the Mobile Industry Awards 2026 are now open.

Here are this year's MIA 2026 categories in full

INDIVIDUAL CATEGORIES

Person of the Year 2026 (Power 50 winner)

Future Stars 2026

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COMPANY CATEGORIES

Best Customer Service (Business)

Best Customer Service (Consumer)

Best Place to Work (Over 1,000 employees)

Best Place to Work (Under 1,000 employees)

Marketing Campaign of the Year

CSR Initiative of the Year

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Team of the Year

Sales team of the Year - NEW FOR 2026

CHANNEL & SERVICE

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

Distributor of the Year

RETAIL CATEGORIES

Retailer of the Year (High Street and Online)

Best Repair Service

Best Recycling and Refurbishing Service

Best Reseller and/or Distributor

Distributor of the Year

NETWORK CATEGORIES

Best eSIM Provider

Best MVNO

Best Network for Business

Best Network for Consumers

Best SIM-Only Network

Innovation of the Year Product or Service

PHONES & ACCESSORIES CATEGORIES

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Smartphone Manufacturer Of The Year

MIA 2026 entry process

Entering the Mobile Industry Awards 2026 is the easiest decision you make this year - our entry portal is user-friendly and our team are here to help you every step of the way, and what’s more it’s free to enter.

START YOUR ENTRY HERE!

All entries must be submitted by no later than 6pm on June 16 2026.

Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.