Mobile Industry Awards 2023: Samsung wins Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team

Samsung has taken the prize for Best Manufacturer Field Marketing Team at the Mobile Industry Awards 2023.

With customers becoming more discerning than ever when it comes to their mobile devices, a well-trained and enthusiastic field marketing team can really make a difference when it comes to those all-important sales figures, providing a vital link between supplier and store staff.

This award recognises the accessory manufacturer which best utilised its products, market position and relationships to drive its overall strategy and reputation within the industry and beyond.

Our 2023 finalists were:

Samsung

TCL

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase outstanding impact in the retail community

Showcase outstanding impact in call centres

Highlight innovation in marketing, education and training

Show exceptional results and significant stand out for the manufacturer

Highlight adaptability to changing market conditions

Give examples of high impact launch campaigns with excellent ROI

Execute a strategy reflecting the manufacturer’s brand image

Why Samsung won

Samsung takes our prize with its wide range of events and training initiatives winning praise from our judges - congratulations to them!