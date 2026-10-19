Could Virgin Mobile and O2 Broadband be back from the dead? Reports claim VMO2 plan resurrection of defunct brands

Reports claim VMO2 could plan return for older brands

Virgin Mobile and O2 Broadband could be set for a return

VMO2 has struggled in recent months, so a refresh could rejuvenate its business

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) is reportedly considering bringing back defunct brands including Virgin Mobile and O2 Broadband in a bid to rejuvenate its business.

A report from The Times (paywall) claims the move could help the business win back customers as competition in the UK market intensifies.

The site claims VMO2 is keen to stop recent customer losses and build investor support amid reports of a backdrop of falling bond prices and a need to cut millions in costs.

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Back from the dead?

One of the most memorable brands in the UK mobile market, Virgin Mobile disappeared from view in 2023 following the merger between Virgin Media and O2 two years earlier.

As part of the deal, Virgin Mobile's three million customers were migrated over to O2's network - this coming a year after its own MVNO had been moved off Vodafone's network.

VMO2, which is co-owned by US investment group Liberty Global and Spain’s Telefónica, recently hired former Pets at Home boss Lyssa McGowan to lead its troubled consumer division.

The Times notes that in recent weeks, McGowan, who previously held the post chief consumer officer at Sky, has appointed two of her former colleagues to lead the O2 and Virgin Media brands respectively.

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VMO2 already owns the GiffGaff brand, which targets lower-cost mobile subscriptions, so a move to re-launch another mobile brand may cause some competition concerns - or lead GiffGaff to be rebranded.

Intriuingly, telecoms industry site ISPreview reported spotting a new O2 Broadband page on O2’s website in June 2026 advertising a range of cheaper full fibre plans. After publishing its story, the page was quickly removed.

TechRadar Pro has contacted Virgin Media O2 for comment.

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