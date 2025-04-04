OpenAI just made its first major cybersecurity investment

Backing of Adaptive Security could bring big changes

  • Adaptive Security secures $43 million in investment
  • OpenAI listed as one of the key investors alongside a16z
  • Adaptive wants to tackle social engineering and deepfakes

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has backed a security start-up in a sign the company might be about to focus more heavily on cyber protections.

With generative AI enabling more sophisticated cyberattacks like deepfakes and phishing content, OpenAI has revealed a major supporting role for Adaptive Security.

The New York-based startup helps companies defend against AI-powered cyberattacks, and already counts over 100 enterprise clients on its books since publicly launching in January 2023.

OpenAI is backing Adaptive Security

“I’m thrilled to announce our $43 million investment round, led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and the OpenAI Startup Fund – marking OpenAI’s first-ever investment in a cybersecurity company,” shared Adaptive’s CEO and co-founder Brian Long.

Long noted that social engineering continues to be the leading cause of security breaches, but artificial intelligence has enabled attackers to “[increase] the efficacy and blast radius of these attacks.”

It doesn’t just come down to the creation of content, because AI can now imitate colleagues and business leaders to “make phone calls, send emails or text your team.”

For decades, policymakers, leaders and individuals from all walks of life have been split on whether we can fight fire with fire, but Long believes AI can be the solution to AI-enhanced threats: “With the right models and data, we can simulate realistic AI attacks, train employees to recognize threats, triage suspicious behavior in real time, and surface risk before it turns into loss.”

Demonstrating how realistic deepfakes can be, Long even has a deepfake of himself on the website that customers can interact with. I asked the fake Brian to tell me about the company: “We offer a suite of next-generation cybersecurity training and simulation products designed to protect organizations from advanced threats,” he said.

It’s unclear how much money OpenAI invested individually, but the fact that the AI giant is now getting involved with cybersecurity – not least, relating to its own products’ impact – is especially noteworthy.

