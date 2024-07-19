OpenAI is giving businesses more control over ChatGPT Enterprise

OpenAI has added more business-focused controls to its Enterprise subscription for ChatGPT in a bid to help tackle companies’ biggest concerns.

The updates focus on compliance, data security and scaling access to generative AI while also tackling the broader issue of meeting various stringent requirements across regulated industries globally.

Key to the update is the Enterprise Compliance API, which helps ensure alignment with standards like GDPR, HIPAA and FINRA.

ChatGPT just got even more Enterprise controls

The Enterprise Compliance API provides users with a detailed and time-stamped record of all interactions, including conversations, uploaded files and metadata, which can be used for auditing.

OpenAI also introduced third-party integrations with Forcepoint, Global Relay, Microsoft Purview, Netskope, Palo Alto Networks, Relativity, Smarsh and Zscaler, which can be used for things like data archiving, audit trails, redaction, retention and policy enforcement. The San Francisco-based organization committed to working with more partners in the future, hinting at the expansion of its support for third parties.

As well as compliance features, OpenAI will also roll out an identity management system to make managing users easier for IT admins. The System for Cross-domain Identity Management, currently in beta, will work with “most company directories,” including Okta Workforce, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, and Ping.

The final control upgrade for ChatGPT Enterprise customers is more granular control over custom GPTs. Admins will now be able to create lists of approved domains, rather than completely allow or block the use of GPTs.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an expression of commitment to privacy and security, the company affirmed that no customer data or metadata is used for training models, and that data is encrypted both at rest and in transit.

The business-focused subscription is now believed to boast more than 600,000 users, with cheaper subscriptions for SMBs and consumers also available for monthly fees.