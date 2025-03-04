One of our favorite mini PC vendors has launched a NAS that looks a bit like Apple's PowerMac G4 Cube PC - but way smaller
Beelink ME mini will launch soon, but ME Pro and ME MAX will be much later
- Beelink ME mini features six M.2 slots, dual 2.5Gbps ports, and NAS support
- Offers 24TB storage, X86 processing, and private cloud functionality
- Supports virtual machines, cloud backups, and home theater applications
Beelink has introduced the ME series, a new range of private cloud storage-enabled network-attached storage (NAS) devices aimed at designed to help users manage their data efficiently while maintaining privacy.
Beelink says the first product in the series to be released will be the ME mini, a compact system running Windows.
The ME mini measures just 99 × 99.2 × 98.3 mm and weighs 730 grams, yet fits six M.2 SSD slots, each supporting up to 4TB for a total of 24TB, making it suitable for storing backups of sensitive data.
A tiny NAS with large storage capabilities
The ME mini features an all-solid-state storage system, eliminating mechanical noise even under full load. It also has a built-in power supply, removing the need for an external adapter.
Powered by an X86 processor and dual 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports, the ME mini could be ideal for setting up virtual machines and cloud backups.
It includes a built-in NAS storage service, enabling seamless data exchange between mobile phones and computers over a local network.
The ME mini is expected to launch in late March, though pricing has yet to be announced. as have details surrounding the ME Pro and ME MAX.
