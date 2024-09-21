Obscure SSD vendor is using revolutionary cooling system in order to deliver best-in-class performance — iodyne's portable SSD packs AirJet, iPhone connectivity and unique RAID-6 capabilities in a tiny footprint

iodyne has announced the Pro Mini SSD, a portable, bus-powered storage solution designed for professionals. The Pro Mini features a durable machined aluminum chassis with Frore AirJet membrane vibration cooling to prevent thermal throttling and ensure the SSD delivers consistent performance even under heavy data loads.

Iodyne claims the device achieves sustained performance of over 3GB/s, making it ideal for tasks like video editing, media offloading, and data transfer. Pro Mini provides solid security through XTS-AES-256 encryption and RAID-6 data protection, safeguarding data even in the event of a hardware failure. Passkeys replace traditional passwords, allowing users to securely unlock the device with their phone or computer. It offers NFC tap-to-unlock functionality too.

The SSD includes a customizable digital label that displays project names or other relevant information on its 2.1-inch e-ink display. The multiple containers feature allows users to divide the SSD into distinct partitions, each with its own filesystem.

Available in 4 and 8TB capacities

The Pro Mini comes with USB 4 and Thunderbolt (40 Gbps) ports so you can plug in a wide range of devices, including phones, tablets, cameras, and computers. Additionally, Find My tracking helps users locate lost or misplaced devices, while Fleet Management via the iodyne app allows for remote provisioning and management of multiple drives.

Mike Shapiro, Co-President iodyne said, “There is so much powerful performance and revolutionary engineering packed into the Pro Mini. Every single feature was thoughtfully designed with the specific needs of production professionals in mind - innovative breakthroughs thanks to our collaboration with Frore Systems to bring solid-state active cooling to portable SSDs.”

Pro Mini comes in 4TB and 8TB capacity, ideal for those needing to store large amounts of data, such as 4K video footage. It is available to preorder now and is expected to ship in Q1 2025.

Introducing iodyne Pro Mini: The Smart Drive - YouTube Watch On

More from TechRadar Pro