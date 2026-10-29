Knicks employees expecting free championship rings received mandatory cybersecurity training instead

A fake championship ring offer exposed employees to an internal phishing test

Madison Square Garden admitted that using championship jewellery as bait was inappropriate

The New York Knicks have faced criticism after sending employees an email promising complimentary NBA championship rings that turned out to be a cybersecurity exercise.

Staff members who accepted the invitation were reportedly required to complete cybersecurity training instead of receiving jewellery commemorating the franchise's historic victory.

The incident involved workers at Madison Square Garden, where expectations of receiving championship memorabilia had already grown following the team's successful season.

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Fake championship ring offer triggers mandatory training

The deceptive message circulated in late September, offering recipients personalized jewellery supposedly manufactured by the same company responsible for producing players' rings.

Employees could select between two advertised designs, Championship Gold and Garden Classic, before following a link to register their preferred choice.

However, the invitation was actually part of an internal security assessment intended to identify workers susceptible to fraudulent messages and credential theft.

Those who followed the instructions were reportedly assigned compulsory cybersecurity lessons, although the organization has not disclosed how many employees were affected.

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Joe Vardon, a senior NBA journalist at The Athletic, reported that several individuals familiar with the situation verified the exercise's purpose.

The report also raised questions about whether the invitation contained recognizable warning signs that might have helped employees identify the deception.

Such exercises commonly use suspicious addresses or misleading website links, although the specific indicators included in this particular message remain unknown.

The controversy followed the Knicks' first NBA championship since 1973, making the promised jewellery particularly significant for employees celebrating the achievement.

Receiving commemorative jewellery was also a reasonable expectation because NBA organizations commonly distribute less expensive versions to personnel outside their playing squads.

Madison Square Garden acknowledges its mistake

Madison Square Garden Sports subsequently acknowledged the incident, describing its decision to exploit employees' expectations as inappropriate.

“Using the rings as a lure to gain employees’ attention was an unfortunate mistake,” it said in an official statement.

The organization explained that its security concerns stemmed from an earlier cyberattack in which employee credentials were compromised through a similar fraudulent communication.

Hackers had reportedly used those credentials to access company systems and subsequently extort the organization, prompting additional efforts to improve employee awareness.

The company also disclosed plans to distribute more than 275 commemorative items among players, coaches, employees and other individuals associated with the franchise.

According to the organization, those gifts, comprising championship rings and other jewellery, carry a combined estimated value exceeding $3.7 million.

However, the distribution arrangements have attracted attention because several assistant coaches initially received empty presentation boxes during the championship celebration.

The assistants are expected to obtain their rings later, although numerous long-time arena employees and business personnel reportedly remain excluded entirely.

The organization has not specified exactly how many workers will receive individual rings rather than alternative jewellery under its announced distribution arrangements.

Via Arstechnica

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