This new backup solution natively supports Copilot+ ARM-based Windows devices

Macrium, a leading provider of backup, disaster recovery, and imaging software, has unveiled its latest product, Reflect X, designed to support Copilot+ ARM-based Windows devices with native bare metal recovery and boot menu recovery options.

The company says Reflect X can be a reliable backup and recovery solution, particularly for businesses that rely on ARM-based devices in their critical infrastructure.

Macrium claims Reflect X restores images up to five times faster than its predecessor thanks to changes in compression technique and backup optimization of multithreading processes allowing the system to achieve top performance, thereby reducing the time needed for backups and recovery.

Reflect X promises to tackle downtime challenges

As businesses become increasingly dependent on digital infrastructure, the ability to quickly recover from system failures or cyberattacks is more important than ever. Disruptions caused by hardware issues or data breaches can result in significant financial losses and operational setbacks.

Many businesses, particularly those in the OEM, manufacturing, and energy sectors, face the constant risk of hardware failure which leads to loss of data and finance. For these businesses, fast recovery is essential to avoid prolonged downtime.

Reflect X's rapid recovery times offer a solution, allowing companies to restore operations quickly and meet their Recovery Point Objectives (RPO) and Recovery Time Objectives (RTO).

In addition to performance improvements, Macrium has introduced a new approach to file accessibility by making backup files created with Reflect X open source. Macrium's singular focus on backup, recovery, and image deployment has allowed the company to dedicate all its resources to perfecting these solutions. Unlike companies that offer a one-size-fits-all approach to cyber resilience, Macrium specialises in providing best-in-class tools for each element of an organisation’s security strategy.

"Reflect X has been designed and developed around the needs of businesses, with an increased focus on metrics that matter most, such as Recovery Time Objective, and Recovery Point Objective. As well as enabling businesses to better protect their data, whilst minimising downtime in increasingly complex IT and OT environments,” said Dave Joyce, CEO at Macrium.