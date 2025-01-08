Navigating digital transformation: the pivotal role of the Chief Data Officer

In today’s fast-evolving world, the drive for digital transformation has become more complex and nuanced than ever. Organizations aiming to harness the benefits of this transformation now face a landscape shaped not only by technological advances but also by economic uncertainly, an unstable geo-political landscape and environmental challenges.

It’s why the role of the Chief Data Officer (CDO) has never been more important. Tasked with guiding organizations through this digital overhaul, CDOs are pivotal in aligning data management with strategic objectives.

However, the challenges that come with this task are so vast and intricate that they cannot meet these demands alone – technology in all its forms, partners including governments, and employees – all play a role in modernizing organizations to drive value for all stakeholders.

Johanna Hutchinson Social Links Navigation Chief Data Officer at BAE Systems.

Harnessing new technology – the role of AI

One of the most powerful tools in the CDO’s arsenal today is artificial intelligence (AI). With intuitive, code-free interfaces, AI offers immense potential to streamline data management and bridge gaps in technical knowledge across teams.

Generative AI, in particular, can greatly enhance user experiences by quickly synthesizing and delivering valuable insights. However, the potential of these technologies is strictly contingent on the quality of the underlying data. For Generative AI to be effective, it requires rigorous data quality standards to avoid common pitfalls like data drift and hallucination, where the AI might generate irrelevant or inaccurate information.

Integrating Generative AI into the Shared Services sector has elevated key functions such as payroll, skillset analysis, deployment strategies, and even manufacturing capabilities. Such applications underscore the role of AI not just as an automation tool, but as an essential collaborator in digital transformation.

The need for greater collaboration and its role in digital transformation

Yet, technology alone cannot drive the kind of transformation that today’s organizations require. Meaningful change demands collaboration which is especially critical in sectors like defense, where data-driven strategies are central to mission success. By enhancing decision-making and situational awareness, advanced data analytics and AI tools have proven to be invaluable in defense operations, from logistics to supply chain management.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The ultimate objective of digital transformation in defense is to build a military force that is agile, informed, and ready to respond to a diverse set of threats.

However, achieving this goal is no small feat. Defense organizations, often reliant on complex legacy systems, face significant hurdles when integrating new technologies into existing infrastructures. Consider how different pieces of military equipment must work together in the field.

Cross-industry data standards are crucial to ensuring that equipment developed by different companies can interoperate seamlessly—whether in intelligence, surveillance, or tactical operations.

Collaboration tools have become essential in this context, allowing stakeholders to share critical documents, data, and insights in real-time. The industry has taken a step forward by working with government partners to establish shared data standards, a move that not only enhances decision-making but also lays the groundwork for improved interoperability across the defense sector.

While the defense sector’s needs are unique, its lessons around agile delivery, cross-organizational collaboration, and rigorous data management have the potential to drive innovation much more widely.

In a world where change is the only constant, digital transformation will remain challenging.

Only through a blend of advanced technology, robust data practices and strong collaboration, can CDOs and their organizations lay a solid foundation to overcome these challenges.

When harnessed effectively, these tools and strategies can unlock unprecedented potential, driving innovation and resilience across a great variety of industries and organizations.

We've featured the best productivity tool.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro