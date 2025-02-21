Multimodal and Agentic AI: The next evolution in customer experience

As artificial intelligence continues to reshape industries, leaders around the world are navigating the challenge of how to create clear and consistent regulations that balance innovation with safety. In September 2024, representatives from technology companies, institutions, and researchers issued an open letter to European policymakers, warning that fragmented and inconsistent rules risk depriving the EU of two cornerstones of AI innovation: “open” and “multimodal” models. Open models are free and available to everyone to use, modify, and build on, which spreads social and economic opportunities. The latest multimodal models operate fluidly across text, images, and speech and will enable the next wave of breakthroughs in AI.

Now, another transformative shift is emerging: Agentic AI - AI systems that can make decisions and carry out tasks autonomously. These intelligent agents will work in tandem with multimodal AI to create more adaptive and hyper-personalized customer experiences. Multimodal AI represents a significant leap forward from traditional AI systems. Conventional AI typically focuses on one modality at a time, for example, a text-based chatbot processes only text, and a voice assistant like Siri primarily processes voice inputs.

Multimodal AI systems process and respond across multiple formats simultaneously — integrating text, voice, images, and gestures to deliver more intuitive user experiences that feel more natural and human.

Agentic AI builds upon these capabilities, taking AI beyond responsive systems to proactive, decision-making agents. These models can interpret inputs from multiple sources and learn user preferences to anticipate needs and take action autonomously.

Tobias Dengel Social Links Navigation Tobias Dengel, President of TELUS Digital Solutions.

Transforming customer experience through multiple touchpoints

Multimodal AI is already revolutionizing customer experiences, offering differentiated and transformative possibilities for how brands and customers interact. These systems have evolved how customers engage with brands by offering unmatched flexibility in communication methods. They also boost efficiency by leveraging how humans naturally process information, letting users input data the fastest way they can, through speech, and delivering responses in formats that best suit their preferences or needs.

A customer may, for example, begin their interaction through voice commands while driving, seamlessly switch to text upon entering a quiet environment, and receive visual confirmations throughout their journey. This adaptability creates a more natural and comfortable experience while maintaining conversational context across different modes of interaction. With voice interfaces providing much-needed alternatives for individuals with visual impairments and text and visual outputs serving those with hearing difficulties, multimodal systems are helping to remove barriers and promote inclusivity, broadening access to everyday tasks and interactions with brands.

With Agentic AI, these experiences become even smarter and more independent. Instead of waiting for input from a user, AI-powered agents will automate complex workflows and act on behalf of customers. For example, if a customer’s flight is delayed, an Agentic AI system could automatically rebook a flight, adjust hotel reservations, and send the customer real-time updates without needing any manual intervention.

In the retail sector, multimodal AI is transforming online and in-store consumer experiences. Leading retailers are using the technology to help customers search for products more easily using a combination of voice queries and images. For example, shoppers can use smartphones to photograph a piece of furniture and then verbally specify modifications such as, “show me this in blue” or “find similar items at a lower price point.” Smart mirrors with multimodal AI take this a step further, allowing customers to “try on” clothes virtually using voice commands and gestures. Agentic AI can enhance these experiences by tracking a customer’s purchase history, anticipating their personal preferences and autonomously suggesting items or promotions, creating a hyper-personalized shopping journey.

Best practices for implementing multimodal and Agentic AI

For organizations looking to implement these AI-fueled solutions, several best practices should be considered:

Seamless integration: The key to successful implementation lies in creating smooth transitions between different modes of interaction, while also enabling AI agents to act independently when appropriate. Users should be able to switch between voice, text, and visual interfaces without disrupting their experience or losing context.

User-centric design: Organizations need to understand the preferences of their specific user base to deliver the best experience. This insight should guide the choice of modalities, ensuring the technology serves real user needs rather than being implemented for its own sake.

Contextual data utilization: Effective multimodal AI systems should leverage available contextual data, including location information, interaction history, and user preferences, to deliver more personalized experiences. Combining this with Agentic AI ensures that responses to customers are accurate and actionable, which reduces the need for human intervention. However, this must be balanced with strong privacy protections, informed user consent, and transparent data collection and usage policies.

Accessibility first: Rather than treating accessibility as an afterthought, organizations should place it at the core of their multimodal and Agentic AI strategy. This approach not only serves users with different abilities but often leads to better solutions for all users.

Continuous improvement: The field of multimodal and Agentic AI is rapidly evolving, making it essential for organizations to update and refine their systems regularly. This includes incorporating user feedback, adapting to new technological capabilities, and maintaining robust security measures.

Leverage third-party expertise: Partnering with an expert provider can help organizations navigate the complexities of advanced AI implementation. These providers bring specialized expertise, ensuring seamless integration, responsible innovation, and adherence to regulatory standards. These collaborations can accelerate deployment while maximizing the technology’s impact on customer experiences.

Looking ahead: The future of CX is adaptive and proactive

As multimodal and Agentic AI continue to evolve, they will unlock new opportunities for brands to win customers, build loyalty, and deliver seamless, autonomous experiences. Instead of AI only responding to customer inquiries, AI-powered agents will anticipate needs and take action proactively, which will reduce customer friction and transform CX into a more adaptive system. For these innovations to thrive, technology leaders need to have confidence in consistent rules that balance safety with innovation. Europe has the opportunity to create a regulatory framework that addresses potential risks while unlocking the full potential of these transformative technologies.

We've featured the best CRM for small business.

This article was produced as part of TechRadarPro's Expert Insights channel where we feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today. The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/news/submit-your-story-to-techradar-pro