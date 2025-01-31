Most bosses admit using some form of snooping software to spy on staff

ExpressVPN study finds 85% of bosses admit to using employee monitoring software

Employers think it builds trust, morale and productivity

Workers feel stressed and anxious, faking productivity

New research has revealed a shocking 85% of bosses monitor staff online activity through software.

The figures from online privacy company ExpressVPN relate to all types of workers, with the research following previous data from the company revealing 78% of remote workers are monitored, too.

Bosses are now widely tracking emails, websites, keystrokes and even monitoring screens in real-time to keep an eye on their workers’ productivity, however nearly half of workers are feeling the pressure, and the surveillance could actually be causing them to be less productive.

Employee monitoring software is all too common

Two in five (42%) workers believe that monitoring should be considered unethical, with more than half (51%) willing to quit if they’re being subjected to online monitoring. However, four in five (83%) employers enforce monitoring without the option for employees to opt out.

A clear disconnect has been identified, with 70% of employers believing that monitoring boosts trust, morale and productivity. On the flip side, 46% of workers feel stressed or anxious about it.

Over a third (35%) feel that they lack their employer’s trust, and one in four (26%) feel pressure to do work quickly rather than thoughtfully. Pressure to be active rather than productive and pressure to work longer hours were also identified, raising questions over how effective monitoring tools are at determining productivity, rather than just working hours.

Scheduling emails to send later, logging into communication apps on mobile devices and setting up automated status changes are just some of the ways workers are now using to fool monitoring systems.

Employer observations aren’t just being used to keep tabs on perceived productivity, though – 38% use the data for performance reviews, with 30% of employees facing warnings and 17% facing pay cuts or suspensions as a consequence of misbehavior.

Looking ahead, workers are calling for stronger government regulation to protect their privacy: “The call for regulation reflects a deep-seated desire for accountability, fairness, and respect in a workplace where privacy can often feel like a luxury.”