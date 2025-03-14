Modernizing data centers: an efficient path forward

Data centers are playing an increasingly key role in the modern digital economy, but as demand for these critical infrastructures continues to grow, ensuring their sustainable operation becomes increasingly important. By adopting innovative strategies and cutting-edge technologies, data centers can enhance their environmental performance and achieve greater energy efficiency. Retrofitting existing facilities (upgrading rather than building anew) provides an innovative way to achieve these goals while maximizing the value of existing resources.

Far from simply being a stopgap measure, retrofitting breathes new life into legacy buildings, unlocking efficiencies, potentially lowering carbon emissions, and maximizing the use of existing resources. Delivered well, it helps ensure uninterrupted operations while setting a benchmark for sustainability in urban environments.

Julian Hennessy Social Links Navigation Projects Director with Telehouse Europe.

Managing complexity and leveraging opportunities

Upgrading an operational data center is a complex undertaking, where maintaining uninterrupted service becomes a critical challenge. These facilities often support critical functions for sectors such as finance, healthcare, and public safety. Consequently, planning upgrades while minimizing downtime requires precision and creativity.

Older buildings present additional challenges. Legacy facilities may struggle to support advancements in technology such as high-density server racks that support Artificial Intelligence applications and advanced cooling solutions due to the limited availability of space within existing data halls. Here, retrofitting efforts must carefully navigate these spatial constraints, adding further intricacies to the process.

Cooling systems are among the most energy-intensive components of any data center, making them a central focus for retrofitting projects. Traditional water-based cooling methods, while effective, pose challenges in regions already grappling with water scarcity. To address this, modernization efforts are exploring innovative alternatives such as air-based cooling systems and advanced energy-efficient designs. These solutions not only alleviate pressure on water resources but also offer the dual benefit of reducing operational costs while helping operators meet their sustainability objectives.

Energy optimization is another key focus, with advanced techniques transforming how cooling is managed. Implementing hot and cold aisle containment systems, for example, enhances airflow by preventing the mixing of hot and cold air, directing cooling efforts precisely where they’re most needed.

This targeted approach enhances efficiency while reducing overall energy consumption. Economizers, which tap into free cooling methods by utilizing outside air, add another layer of innovation. Together, these measures provide significant environmental benefits while lowering operating costs, demonstrating how modernization can achieve both sustainability and financial efficiency.

Embracing a circular sustainability model

Beyond technological upgrades, retrofitting aligns perfectly with the principles of a circular economy. By reusing and repurposing materials during upgrades, operators can reduce construction waste and lower embodied carbon.

Salvaged materials such as metals, furniture, and equipment can, for instance, be donated to local charities, schools, and businesses, turning what might have been waste into valuable resources. This approach not only mitigates environmental impact but also fosters community engagement. A recent Telehouse project in London generated over £30,000 for local charities by recycling extracted materials, directly supporting community initiatives and decreasing landfill contributions.

This model of sustainability extends to operational practices as well. Retrofitting offers the opportunity to integrate energy from renewable sources and energy-efficient systems. Facilities can also incorporate solar panels, on-site battery storage, and advanced power management systems to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

These improvements not only help operators meet their own ESG goals but also make retrofitted facilities more attractive to clients with their own sustainability commitments. In a market where environmental considerations increasingly influence decision-making, the ability to demonstrate greener practices provides a competitive edge.

Building resilience and community impact

The benefits of retrofitting extend beyond environmental improvements. Engaging with and supporting the community are essential elements of successful projects, especially in urban areas. Modernization initiatives often create local jobs in construction, engineering, and project management, while also supporting apprenticeships in fields such as electrical systems, HVAC maintenance, and sustainable design. This contributes to both economic and social resilience.

Additionally, thoughtful project planning can ensure that disruptions to surrounding areas are minimized, whether by managing construction noise or adopting green procurement practices to reduce transport emissions. Some projects even involve outreach efforts, such as introducing young people to careers in data center management and construction, ensuring a steady flow of local talent for the future.

When carried out with care, retrofitting projects can have a positive impact beyond the data center itself, acting as catalysts for community improvement. By integrating charitable activities, educational opportunities, and sustainable design, operators can leave a lasting legacy that benefits both people and the wider environment.

A vision for the data center future

As the data center industry continues to evolve, retrofitting is set to play an increasingly pivotal role in shaping its future. Advances in technology, such as liquid cooling systems and heat reuse capabilities, promise even greater efficiencies, allowing facilities to achieve more with fewer resources.

Urban settings, where space is limited, present unique challenges. Retrofitting older facilities provides a practical solution by transforming them into state-of-the-art hubs that meet modern demands while preserving valuable real estate. This approach also avoids many of the logistical and regulatory hurdles associated with developing new builds in densely built areas.

Collaboration is key to fully realizing the potential of retrofitting. Operators, engineers, local authorities, and community stakeholders must work together to share knowledge, adopt best practices, and scale successful models across the industry.

Ultimately, retrofitting is about more than just modernizing data centers. It’s about creating a smarter, greener future - one where innovation, sustainability, and community impact go hand in hand. For operators, the message is clear: retrofitting isn’t merely a choice; it’s a responsibility and an opportunity to lead by example.

Transforming data centers has emerged as a crucial strategy in the pursuit of sustainable modernization. By enhancing energy efficiency, optimizing operational capacity, and fostering community and environmental benefits, this approach addresses both current demands and future challenges. As the industry progresses, embracing modernization will be essential in building resilient, data centers that support the ever-growing digital economy while contributing positively to the communities they serve.

