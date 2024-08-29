Microsoft is retiring one of its most popular software partner programs

Microsoft has revealed a potentially significant change in its software licensing which could leave some partners with an unexpectedly high bill.

The company announced the discontinuation of its Microsoft Action Pack and Microsoft Learning Pack, effective from January 21, 2025, pushing partners towards more expensive, cloud-based options.

Microsoft explained the move will help it with, “evolving the partner benefits offerings to provide partners with the tools and support they need to continue to lead the way in the shifting tech landscape.”

Microsoft pushes customers toward more expensive subscriptions

The company’s suggested replacements, Partner Success Core Benefits and Partner Success Expanded Benefits, shift away from on-prem solutions in favor of cloud services.

Despite the promised accessibility, the transition could come with increased cost and reduced flexibility for some partners. One disgruntled customer told The Register that they’d have to go from spending £390 + VAT for Action Pack to £735 + VAT for Partner Success Core. The partner also noted that it complicates efforts to recreate customer environments that rely on legacy software.

This isn’t the first time that users have been subject to a change – previously, Microsoft attempted to remove Internal Use Rights (IURs) from the licenses, but reseller network backlash forced the company to reverse its decision.

The news wasn’t totally unexpected, though. The launch of new benefits packages at the start of 2024, including Partner Launch Benefits, Partner Success Core Benefits and Partner Success Expanded Benefits, hinted at the impending retirement of the Action Pack.

To pacify partners, Microsoft is promising to add more than 20 “in-demand product licenses,” including “several Microsoft Copilot products, Defender for Endpoint, and Microsoft GitHub.”

Those reluctant to make the change so soon can continue to purchase or renew Microsoft Action Pack or Learning Action Pack until January 21, 2025, so long as their existing renewal is on or before this date. By doing so, they’ll have access for another year.