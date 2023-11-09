Microsoft is bringing Copilot to Windows 10 in a new update that will see a billion more users get AI access

Microsoft is planning to bring its AI Copilot to Windows 10 as part of a move to get the AI tool in front of as many users as possible.

Windows Central has reported that Microsoft Copilot will be coming to its previous operating system as part of an upcoming update.

Despite originally being released in July 2015, and supplanted by a newer version in October 2021, Windows 10 is still estimated to have around a billion users worldwide, making it a huge potential user base for Microsoft Copilot.

Windows 10 Copilot

Sources speaking to Windows Central reported that, similar to Windows 11, Microsoft Copilot will see a new button added to the taskbar in Windows 10. This will allow users to quickly launch the AI-powered tool, which can provide a huge range of services ranging from helping write emails to recommending a TV show to watch.

It's expected that the functionalities of Copilot across Windows 10 and 11 will be largely the same, including plugin compatibility across both versions, which could be a huge boost for users upgrading their devices.

The move should also help promote Copilot to developers, with a potential user base of over a billion set to prove much more appealing that the estimated current 400 million on Windows 10.

There's no concrete release date for the Windows 10 Copilot release, but we shouldn't think users will have to wait too long, given the incredibly positive response initially seen by its Windows 11 launch.

The move comes shortly after the general release of Microsoft 365 Copilot, which bakes AI in with popular office software tools such as Word, Excel and Powerpoint.

However the launch has proved quite controversial, as in order to use Microsoft 365 Copilot, enterprises must commit to buying 300 seats at minimum, which will see them spending at least $9,000 per month just for generative AI, or $19,800 per month in conjunction with a Microsoft 365 E3 license.