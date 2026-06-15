Measuring AI ROI at tool level is missing the point

Research suggests up to 70% of UK businesses are using AI or planning to. After last year’s panic about an “AI bubble”, the consensus has swung the other way: 2026, we're told, is the year AI ROI gets real. Boards want numbers. CIOs and CTOs are being asked to prove the spend.

They're looking through the wrong lens. The fixation on measuring returns at the tool level, license by license, seat by seat, isn’t always a sign of financial discipline. Sometimes it’s a sign that the original investment decision was made without a clear problem to solve. You can't calculate the return on an answer when nobody agreed on the question.

Pedro Varela Social Links Navigation Head of AI at Slalom UK & Ireland.

Most organizations brought AI tools in to innovate, solve specific problems, improve productivity, or keep up with competitors. Others were meeting employee demand for best-in-class tools. Either way, AI became a must-have, and technology-focused C-suites came under pressure to implement at pace so the company could credibly claim it had AI Capabilities.

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The demand to also demonstrate immediate ROI, layered on top, is where the framing starts to break down. The better question isn't "what did this tool return?" but "has this investment created genuine value, broader than a figure on a page?"

The wrong question reveals the wrong strategy

A leader pushing hard for tool-level ROI is often revealing something they didn't intend to. Ask what the AI is doing inside the business: which decisions it changes, which workflows it reshapes, which constraints it removes; and the answer often thins out quickly. That's not a failure of measurement. It's a failure of definition.

If an organization can’t articulate why the technology is needed beyond "staying ahead", the demand for immediate returns is doing the work that strategic intent should have done upfront. AI implementation isn't like rolling out a new CRM. It reorders how people make decisions, and it tends to expose whatever was already broken in those decisions.

Skipping the groundwork, which is the honest assessment of which problems are AI-shaped and which aren't, and then asking the spreadsheet to retrofit a justification leaves teams confused and leadership defensive.

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Businesses will not see genuine returns at pace if they cannot define what "return" means beyond the monetary. Treating AI like any other piece of software, where staff are handed access to a powerful tool because it might increase profits, doesn't just fail to deliver results. It builds the friction and skepticism that make the next AI investment harder to justify too.

Who will the winners be?

The businesses that win with AI in 2026 won't be the ones with the most sophisticated ROI dashboards. They'll be the ones that started with a sharply defined problem and worked forward to a solution, rather than starting with a tool and working backwards to a justification. The ones that ask the right questions.

The difference shows up in how the conversation begins. "We need to deploy generative AI across customer service" is a tool-first frame; the ROI question becomes unanswerable because the goal is the deployment itself.