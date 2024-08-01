It’s time to stop relying on recycling as the only solution to the climate crisis

Technology undoubtedly defines the way we live and is embedded into almost every part of our daily lives. While the prospect of new technology may provide some people with temporary joy, its impact on the planet is much more long-lasting. In fact, the digital industry is predicted to represent 14% of the total global emissions by 2040 - that’s more than the entire aviation industry, and if things stay the way they are, the carbon footprint of the digital industry is predicted to quadruple by this time.

It is positive to see developments being taken towards reducing the e-waste in the UK. A recent government consultation proposed important steps towards reduction of e-waste in the UK. It suggested that, instead of consumers, it should be manufacturers that fund the collection of e-waste like phones and laptops.

However, while an important development, it is clear that policymakers place too much of an emphasis on recycling, and fail to account for other, more sustainable options: namely ‘repair and reuse’ schemes. E-waste has become the fastest-growing waste stream, with 50 million tons generated annually worldwide, so recycling at this scale, just is not an option.

Producing a single smartphone uses 267 kg of raw materials - accessing raw materials in this quantity requires invasive techniques like mining, blasting, and drilling. Only 17.4% of the e-waste generated from new devices is properly collected and recycled each year.

Repair and reuse’ is a less resource-intensive option than recycling and therefore should be ranked higher in the waste hierarchy. Where repair and reuse is possible, as is often the case for some small items such as phones or laptops, collection services should include a clear pathway for this and options for repairing and reusing electrical devices should be signposted to consumers so they understand the process.

Why ‘repair and reuse’ must be a priority

A refurbished smartphone uses 91% less raw material and 86% less water than a new smartphone. It generates 89% less e-waste and 92% less carbon emissions, on average. Any measure that extends the life of a device will, as a result, help to reduce that device’s carbon footprint, as well as its owner’s. According to Back Market’s 2024 Impact Report, through the use of refurbished, it has avoided 1.3 million tons of CO2e since 2014. For that reason, the government must prioritize repair and reuse schemes while continuing to improve existing recycling initiatives.

Crucial to that will be the support of ‘Right to Repair’ legislation. This kind of policy makes it easier for consumers to fix their devices at reasonable prices. However, technology manufacturers are actively contesting this kind of policy, which has become more and more popular across the world. In many cases, they build barriers into their systems to actively disrupt repair processes for anyone other than their own technicians. This serves their own profits and grants them greater control over the devices they sell, taking it from the people who buy them. It’s unethical and detrimental to the creation of circular economies.

A good example of this is the practice of ‘parts pairing’. Device manufacturers do this to tie individual parts to the devices they belong to using unique serial numbers. This prevents independent repair shops and refurbishers from repairing the devices with spare parts – from the original manufacturers or third parties. This disincentivizes repair and pushes people towards buying new devices, which actively disrupts society’s attempts to create a circular economy.

The steps needed to support Right to Repair

The EU has been making significant progress in the right to repair legislation. It introduced a new law earlier this year that supports independent repair and improves public access to affordable repairs. It does this by creating restrictions for the cost of original parts and banning malpractice that prevents the use of compatible, third-party parts. Although there is still some way to go, it is proof of a persistent effort to improve consumers’ right to repair. The UK, on the other hand, is failing to keep pace.

Currently, consumers have to jump through several hoops before getting their phones repaired, which can often push them to buy new instead of fixing the one they have. This mode of consumption is unsustainable, and more needs to be done to make repair and maintenance easier for consumers.

Therefore, there must be steps taken to enable non-discriminatory access to spare parts, technical information about products, and repair tools at fair prices. This will help reduce the cost of repair for consumers dramatically.

There must be a ban on practices that impede the independent repair of devices and use of compatible third-party spare parts to do so. This must also be implemented across categories of a technological device, instead of limiting it to certain types of product. This will break existing systems of control from big tech companies, and promote fair competition to the consumer’s benefit.

One focus of current British waste policy has been the improvement of waste collection services. Current discussions focus on the practice of recycling, but new schemes should be brought in to enable repair through collection too. They should be carried out in a way that maintains the integrity and condition of the devices as much as possible to maximize the number of devices eligible for repair. Only the genuinely irreparable products should be sent to recycling plants, which offer a good but less efficient process of disposal.

Any options for repair and reuse of electrical devices introduced through legislation must also be clearly signposted and advertised to consumers. Without this, people will not know where to go or what to do with their old devices, which already presents a problem for the recycling process of e-waste. Collection timetables and return point locations should be easily accessible through user-friendly apps and tools.

Why repair and reuse is about more than just the environment

It’s important to remember that this isn’t just about saving the planet either. It’s also about supporting people in need. The Reuse Network found in its 2022 social impact report that 83% of its members reused electrical items in 2021, as the UK’s cost-of-living crisis started. The report highlighted that this had become increasingly important as costs rose. Repairing and reusing technology isn’t just about planetary sustainability, but also about financial stability for many.

There must be steps taken to empower consumers to make the choice to repair their devices or buy refurbished. To achieve that, there needs to be a prevention of manufacturers from creating barriers between them and access to important independent repair services. It’s brilliant that we’re trying to improve recycling schemes, but consumers should be able to get their technology fixed easily, and at fair prices first.

There are multiple ways you can support Right to Repair. If you are in the UK, you can contact your MP encouraging them to sign the declaration and if you represent a UK community repair group, a reuse group, an ally group, or national organizations or businesses, sign the UK Repair and Reuse Declaration.

