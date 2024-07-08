Is the age of digital transformation finally over? This report says we've all moved on
Digital transformation becomes everpresent
Business leaders believe the crux of the digital transformation has been met, but progress will continue as part of ongoing ‘continuous reinvention,’ a new report has claimed.
It's no surprise that generative AI, a rapidly evolving technology showcasing advancements in large language models and compute power, is at the heart of the current wave of progress.
A new study by KPMG found neural networks and digital twins are becoming increasingly prevalent in companies’ transformation efforts in a nod to a more technologically sophisticated future.
Has the digital transformation finished, or will it live on forever?
KPMG noted businesses are struggling to keep up with understanding and incorporating technological advancements. Fewer than one-third (29%) say their tech foundation readiness is ‘very high,’ while others are juggling two (88%) or three or more (54%) transformation programs concurrently.
A lack of resources, skills or expertise; stakeholder resistance to change; stakeholder and employee resistance; competing business goals; and a lack of funding or an unclear business case were all highlighted as key barriers.
However, KPMG also highlighted some traits shared by ‘outperformers’ in order to help companies find the right direction.
The study noted resilient cultures, digital maturity, partner ecosystem alignment and strong orchestration capabilities as influential factors in a company’s ability to keep up with transformation efforts.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
“Transformation is now a continuous journey," said Tash Moore, Global Transformation Leader at KPMG International.
"Our research underscores the importance of trust in leadership and the strategic use of partnerships in navigating this complex digital landscape.”
“Enterprises that effectively integrate advanced technologies and complement with digital literacy, strong leadership, and sound judgment are well-positioned to thrive.”
More from TechRadar Pro
- These are the best AI tools and best AI writers
- Check out our roundup of the best cloud hosting providers
- Google says its emissions have grown nearly 50% due to AI data center boom — and here's what it plans to do about it
With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!