Iranian hackers sent stolen Trump info to Biden’s team, which ignored it

In the latest election interference news, Iranian hackers sent sensitive data stolen from the Trump campaign to the then democratic candidate Joe Biden. Iran has dismissed the allegations as ’“fundamentally unfounded, and wholly inadmissible.”

Staffers received a series of emails between late June and early July, which contained an excerpt "taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails" a US government statement confirmed.

There’s no evidence any of Biden’s campaign responded to the leaked information, and several media organizations are said to also have ignored the stolen data. The outlets, The Washington Post, New York Times, and Politico, have each declined to reveal any details about the content of the leak.

Active interference

After learning the Biden team were sent the leaked info, a Harris campaign spokesperson, Morgan Finkelstein, confirmed it had cooperated with law enforcement efforts,

“We’re not aware of any material being sent directly to the campaign; a few individuals were targeted on their personal emails with what looked like a spam or phishing attempt.”

The dossier reportedly contained vetting files for Trump’s VP pick, JD Vance, and included a section labelled ‘Potential Vulnerabilities’ containing criticisms of the former President. The Trump campaign’s statement calls the leak “further proof the Iranians are actively interfering in the election”.

The intelligence report from Microsoft identified that hackers have been attempting to influence US voters at each end of the spectrum. This doesn't come as a surprise, since the primary goal of election interference this cycle is not to back one specific candidate, but rather to spread divisive messages and goad the American public into chaos.

Via The Guardian