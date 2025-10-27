I am a SAP Expert and here's how AI can defend SAP security better against hackers

Enterprise systems powered by SAP run core business functions—finance, supply chain management, and HR—and for this reason, they are attractive targets for cybercriminals.

Traditional defense tactics have been assiduous and intensive, often involving manual effort, while attackers have adopted AI to discover and exploit vulnerabilities, and most often faster than defenders can respond.

Joris van de Vis Social Links Navigation Director Security Research at SecurityBridge.

AI tools tipped the scales in favor of hackers. Attackers use it to automate reconnaissance, analyze Advanced Business Application Programming (ABAP) or kernel code at scale, and even craft exploits using generative models.

However, now that defenders have caught on to AI-powered security tooling, they are witnessing a turning point — one that sees a future where AI is poised to shift power back towards defenders.

Attackers are winning the speed game when it comes to SAP infiltration

Currently, attackers don't require extensive SAP expertise to access valuable information. With AI-assisted analysis tools, they can:

Scan in mass and intelligently for misconfigured SAP Gateways, Message Servers, or known or new SAP vulnerabilities or misconfigurations.

Analyze large volumes of ABAP, JavaScript, or kernel code for vulnerabilities.

Use language models to generate and test potential exploits.

Automate lateral movement across SAP landscapes.

By leveraging AI, hackers have significantly reduced the time required to launch SAP-targeted attacks. In a sense, the specialized knowledge needed to hack into SAP environments can now be effectively "outsourced" to AI.

AI for defensive SAP security

If AI can be used for harm, then it can also be used for good. AI can be a powerful tool for SAP security. It offers the benefits of task automation and predictive analysis.

It can detect threats more quickly and accurately than humans. AI can analyze massive datasets to identify patterns and anomalies.

This incredible ability will enable organizations to detect and help prevent cyber threats and security incidents. It will be able to protect sensitive information by encrypting data, monitoring access, and enforcing data usage policies.

The task is to recognize and defend against attackers who are utilizing AI to generate malware, automate social engineering attacks, create deepfakes, and conduct cyber espionage.

However, the opacity of AI systems poses a significant challenge when it comes to defense, as its decisions can be difficult to understand, which conflicts with zero-trust security principles.

This is why successful AI integration in SAP security will require a combination of human expertise and machine intelligence. Humans will take the helm when it comes to interpreting and making decisions.

There are several prerequisites for AI to be fully effective in SAP security:

System hardening: This includes securing communication interfaces, updating insecure default parameters, limiting superuser roles, and validating third-party components.

This includes securing communication interfaces, updating insecure default parameters, limiting superuser roles, and validating third-party components. Effective patch management: Organizations should prioritize and efficiently implement monthly SAP patches to mitigate known vulnerabilities.

Organizations should prioritize and efficiently implement monthly SAP patches to mitigate known vulnerabilities. Custom code cleansing: Scanning custom ABAP code for vulnerabilities and establishing secure coding practices are crucial to reduce the attack surface.

AI holds the potential to equalize and potentially even reverse the power dynamic between attackers and defenders. Forward-thinking SAP security teams will be able to harness AI to enhance their capabilities across several dimensions. Foreseeable developments include:

Proactive vulnerability management: More intelligently scan custom ABAP code for insecure patterns. Recommend secure coding alternatives. Automate patch impact analysis and testing.

This enables defenders to identify and address vulnerabilities more quickly before they are exploited.

Behavioral threat detection: Traditional SAP security monitoring relies on signatures and static rules. AI, on the other hand, can: Perform deeper detection of anomalies in user behavior. Learn and adapt to evolving attack techniques.

By training on massive datasets, AI can uncover early-stage intrusions that humans and legacy tools would miss.

Automated response and orchestration: AI can support real-time responses to threats by: Recommending remediation steps based on attack patterns. Prioritizing alerts with contextual understanding. Triggering automated lockdowns when privilege escalation is detected.

This reduces dwell time and allows defenders to respond within seconds, not hours or days.

A defender's advantage

Endpoints AI is a force multiplier. As it matures, defenders—like those in SAP security—stand to gain the most in several ways:

Scale: AI enables one security analyst to protect thousands of endpoints and SAP instances.

Precision: Machine learning improves over time, minimizing false positives and surfacing real threats.

Speed: Automated threat detection and remediation compress the vulnerability-to-patch window and exploit-to-remediation window to near real-time.

Accessibility: Tools that once required elite expertise are now becoming user-friendly and embedded in modern SAP security platforms.

Attackers currently have the advantage due to their faster adoption of AI, as the defense landscape for SAP customers remains fragmented. This advantage, though, is about to be equalized and soon surpassed.

As more enterprises integrate AI into their security workflows and SAP vendors embed AI in native tooling, defenders will no longer be playing catch-up—they'll be setting the pace.

Conclusion

AI is heralding a new era for SAP security. Today, attackers are exploiting AI to scale their efforts and outpace defenders. However, by adopting AI into defense strategies, the tide will turn.

With the right investments and mindset, AI will help shift the stance from reactive to proactive, and the feeling will shift from overwhelmed to empowered.

The future of SAP security will not rely on who has the most sophisticated tools—it will be decided by who adapts fastest. With AI on their side, defenders are poised to regain the advantage.

